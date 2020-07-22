Klamath Falls City Council agreed Monday to create an equity task force, one piece of the city’s approach to tackling issues of racial and socio-economic equality.
The next steps will include reaching out to individuals who expressed interest in joining such a task force at the June City Council meeting. Multiple residents spoke at the June meeting following the May 31 protests in downtown Klamath Falls, which included Black Lives Matter supporters and individuals concerned about an attempt by Antifa-affiliated individuals to harm businesses. Klamath Falls Police Department Chief Dave Henslee confirmed at the June meeting that the rumors surrounding a visit by individuals affiliated with Antifa were unsubstantiated.
“We’ve heard a lot from our community and kind of the theme that we’ve heard so far is that it’s less of an institutional issue, more of a community-based issue,” said Eric Osterberg, assistant to the city manager, during the meeting. “The big problem is how we define the problem.”
Osterberg said there are a lot of different perspectives about the experiences that minorities have had within the community.
“Any solution that we come to is going to have to include those voices,” Osterberg said.
He emphasized the formation of a task force will help the city understand the issue and what staff can do to help.
Osterberg said the task force would be the first piece of a two-phased approach. The second piece would be a permanent committee with members who work in conjunction with the city council. All current Klamath Falls city councilors are white, as is Mayor Carol Westfall.
“It’s very important that we are coming up with solutions and that our citizens are involved,” said Mayor Westfall.
Following Osterberg’s introduction, Councilmember Todd Andres spoke up.
“Are we looking at all racism and sexism under this group?” said Andres, who is white. “There’s forms of reverse racism, are there not? Would this group look at that?”
Andres also pointed to a state grant proposal for Black businessowners that he believes is a potential example of racism, and suggested that it be something that the task force might look into.
“I think racism is 100% wrong,” Andres emphasized. “I think there’s all forms of racism … Are we really, truly tackling the issue? Or are we going to be doing something that’s popular right now, which I hate to say it that way,” he said. “I’m not saying we shouldn’t move forward.”
Andres said the definition of racism to him is one race receiving benefits over another.
“The day that we will truly attack racism is when we attack all racism, not just segments of racism and sexism,” Andres said. “I think it should just be open to that subject.”
Westfall said that a lot of minorities have never had the opportunity to address issues of racism with top city officials.
“To explore those is very important so they have a voice in our community, and this is a way for all of us to get a little better understanding of their view and how the city can help,” Westfall said.
City Manager Nathan Cherpeski commented that the intent of the task force would be to identify solutions within the scope of the city’s control.
“We can’t change how an individual feels about another individual,” Cherpeski said.
Cherpeski said he hopes of the city’s role could be to just keep the field level for all.
“Ours would mostly be looking at maybe unintended consequences of policies or decisions … things that maybe put barriers up that we’re just not aware of,” Cherpeski said.
Councilmembers Dan Tofell and Matt Dodson attended the meeting via teleconference.
For continued coverage of Monday’s city council meeting, check www.heraldandnews.com.