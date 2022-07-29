ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kaylee Haddox of Klamath Falls was one of 36 high school students attending the Joint Science and Technology Institute West, an educational opportunity to expand her knowledge and experience in science, technology, engineering and math.
Haddox, daughter of Elizabeth and John Haddox, is a student at Henley High School, located in Klamath Falls.
Haddox collaborated with scientists and was mentored by the Department of Defense, Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratory research scientists and other subject matter experts.
Projects included:
• Microscopy and Data Analysis
• Exploring Solar Energy Technologies
• Green Microbial Factories
• Characterization of Bacterial Cave Extremophiles
• Seeing Plastics for What They Are
The educational program, held June 11-24, was a fully-funded research opportunity for high school students from the United States and from U.S. Department of Defense schools around the world. It was sponsored by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and managed by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education. The programs encouraged students to gain confidence in their own abilities, increased STEM literacy and exposed students to the importance of STEM through hands-on research.
“By immersing them in STEM activities in professional lab environments, we hope to excite them about science and encourage them to investigate STEM career opportunities,” said ORAU section manager Jennifer Tyrell. “Based on the feedback from the students these past two weeks, I think we’ve been able to do just that!”