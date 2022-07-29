ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kaylee Haddox of Klamath Falls was one of 36 high school students attending the Joint Science and Technology Institute West, an educational opportunity to expand her knowledge and experience in science, technology, engineering and math.

Haddox, daughter of Elizabeth and John Haddox, is a student at Henley High School, located in Klamath Falls.

