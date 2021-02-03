As officials look ahead into a new decade, the city of Klamath Falls is working to finalize a user-friendly strategic plan that’s easy to read and digest for the public and city officials.
One of the long-term, “swing for the fences” goals in the plan is to promote tourism opportunities on water bodies in Klamath Falls.
“Assuming if we can get some buy-in on an approach to help clean (Lake Ewauna) … it will take several years to get there,” said city manager Nathan Cherpeski.
Another goal is a feasibility study for a recreation district.
“If you approve it, then as we build the ‘21-’23 budget, we’ll try to make sure all of those items get in there,” Cherpeski said.
During a work session Monday night, the city’s management analyst Aaron Snow and Eric Osterberg, assistant to the city manager, shared the framework for their strategic plan, in comparison to neighboring cities of Medford and Bend, as well as Fort Collins, Colorado.
Both city personnel believe less is more when it comes to the planning document. The plan is slated to be considered for adoption Feb. 16, and would provide insight for committee members when the 2021-23 budget is considered in May.
Snow and Osterberg emphasized the design of this strategic plan is meant to break the mold in terms of how strategic plans have looked in the past.
“We wanted to do this right,” Snow said, “To make something so that people will read it ... we can reference it and make goals and accomplish them,” he added.
The plan will be made up of two interactive documents, the first of which will be geared toward the public and will contain the strategic plan. The second will be geared toward city staff with specific action items included.
“Aside from the fact that we wanted to make it accessible to all of our audiences … the most beautiful part is that it is designed to talk to each other in future documents,” Snow said.
Klamath Falls City Council gave city staff direction to see what’s currently happening and what’s possible for the city to achieve in terms of goals.
“The strategic plan, it’s all kind of visionary, it’s narrative, it’s picture-based,” he said. “What’s really great about this document is it’s dynamic, it’s scale-able.”
Council President Matt Dodson asked how the city would monitor if the strategic plan was pulling city crews in too many directions.
“Eighteen months ago, we heard pretty regularly from staff they were overburdened,” Dodson said.
Cherpeski said goals within the plan originate from city staff. He said while some items will have a timeline outside the city’s control, staff have expressed excitement about the plan.
Pending adoption of the plan, city staff plan to update council members quarterly on progress or delays on city projects.