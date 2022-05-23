David and Sharron Hudson returned home Saturday, in a roundabout way.
In between, they traversed the West Coast, and then the world, to share the mission and programs of the Salvation Army.
The couple began their career in Klamath Falls, where they served the Klamath Falls area from 1976-1980.
Moving on, the Hudsons had several stops, which ended as national commanders of the United States Salvation Army programs.
They were back in Klamath Falls on Saturday to help the local organization celebrate more than 100 years in the Basin. And, while there no longer is a church, the local Salvation Army Service Center has plenty of programs to help those in need throughout the area.
“As we drove back to Klamath Falls, we were overwhelmed with nostalgia,” David Hudson said when he spoke to a large group of local volunteers, providers, staff and board members.
Among those at the gala was Don Boyd, who was on the local board when the Hudsons arrived.
Boyd remains on the local board.
“What I learned from Don Boyd is to always ask qualifying questions,” Hudson said, and noted that at his first Christmas he was told the local group would get donated potatoes and was asked if he wanted 20 or 50.
“I didn’t know he was talking about 50,000 pounds,” said Hudson, who noted he took some classes at Oregon Tech when he lived in Klamath Falls.
Not an early proponent of the Salvation Army motto “Doing the Most Good,” Hudson shared how he came to accept and understand how it would serve Salvation Army groups around the world.
“It is a promise that the Salvation Army will make to everything we can with the donations entrusted to us. In the world we live in today, doing the most good is crucial. Hope is necessary for the future.
“We need good people to do good things every day,” Hudson said.
One of those feted Saturday was local director Debi Leighton, who has served almost 40 years in the Klamath Basin, and her efforts were noted by several individuals who represented a number of programs in the area.
The local service center has a food pantry (open 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays), produce connection (open 9:30 a.m. Fridays beginning June 3), donations and two Christmas programs (gifts for children in need and food boxes for families in need).
The local service center is at 3240 Maywood Drive.
“As people of faith we should be leading the way to help with the marginalized, to help them with their acceptance,” Hudson said. “People today need hope and we must love people as they are.
“Let’s do something good together.”
Throughout the evening, in addition to Leighton, local board members and all volunteers were recognized — whether they serve the Salvation Army local agency or not.