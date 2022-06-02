A downtown Klamath Falls landmark that’s sat dormant for decades might have a new life.
A $200,000 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant (OMSRG) to help restore and eventually reopen the 102-year-old Arcade Hotel was awarded to the Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA).
It was also announced that Forefathers Capital, an investment and development group that includes a Klamath Falls resident, completed its purchase of the property, located at 1032 Main St., on May 31 and will begin work to restore the property back to its historic use as a hotel.
Darin Rutledge, KFDA’s executive director, said Forefathers owns other properties in the Klamath Falls area and has experience in developing hotel properties and working with historic buildings. The grant will provide capital for the initial stages of a multi-million dollar renovation effort expected to be completed in 2023. When complete, the property will be reopened as a 22-room boutique hotel.
“This will be a transformational project for downtown Klamath Falls and represents the first significant historic preservation project in downtown Klamath Falls in over two decades,” Rutledge said. “The historic Arcade Hotel has been vacant for a number of years and we felt that it was running out of chances for any meaningful preservation opportunities.”
Robbie Janda, spokesperson for Forefathers Capital, said the company is enthusiastic about the project, noting, “We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to revitalize such an important landmark in Downtown Klamath Falls. The OMSRG was an essential part of getting this project off the ground, and without it another piece of history would likely have been lost. A special thanks to KFDA for their expertise in helping build out this complex capital stack and consulting on downstream incentives. We’re looking forward to a continual partnership with KFDA as we endeavor to return the Arcade Hotel to prominence on Main Street.”
KFDA evaluated a number of potential projects to include in its grant application, but the Arcade Hotel “stood out as the project that would be most competitive.”
“This project checks all the boxes that this grant program is built on — saving a historic building, catalyzing community investment, creating jobs, increasing property value and tax revenue, and creating vibrancy in our downtown,” said Kendall Bell, chair of KFDA’s Design Committee and grant writer. “It will also provide a new lodging product that is unique in Klamath County.”
The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant Fund was authorized by the Oregon Legislature in 2015 to provide capital to stimulate downtown revitalization projects around the state. It was first funded in 2017 with a $2.5 million allocation, which was increased to $5 million in 2019. The fund was replenished with a $10 million allocation in 2021 to support a “catch up” cycle for 2022 and the regular grant cycle in 2023. Creation of the fund and its succeeding allocations are the result of grassroots advocacy efforts on behalf of Main Street organizations such as KFDA around the state.
Bell, one of KFDA’s founding members, was instrumental in the creation of the fund in 2015, testifying in Salem on multiple occasions throughout the legislative process.
Grant awards are made every two years in odd years, although the allocation in 2021 included an additional $5 million for 2022 since the allocation was postponed during the pandemic. KFDA has received a grant award in all three cycles to date. Grants in 2017 and 2019 supported upper floor redevelopment projects that resulted in 25 new residential units in downtown Klamath Falls.
The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant is administered through the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department’s Oregon Heritage division and is available only to local organizations affiliated with Oregon Main Street. Eligible projects, which must be located within an Oregon Main Street district, include rehabilitation/renovation of existing properties, compatible new construction, and in some cases, purchase of existing properties.
“We’re obviously thrilled to have received this grant three cycles in a row,” Rutledge said. “It speaks to the support of our community for its downtown and aligns with our mission to strategically balance the need for economic vitality with the desire to preserve the historic character of our downtown. We are excited to work with Forefathers Capital to further that mission and to catalyze additional investment in downtown Klamath Falls.”