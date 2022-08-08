One man died in an officer-involved shooting in Klamath Falls on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments, 224 S. Broad St., at approximately 8:35 p.m. Aug. 4. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties were separated.
Upon arrival, uniformed officers attempted contact with the injured victim outside the complex.
The suspected assailant, Matthew Vaughan, then charged at the officers while wielding a knife.
Officers commanded Matthew Vaughn to stop and drop the knife, but he refused to obey those commands. Perceived to be an imminent threat, officers fired their service weapons at Vaughan. Immediate life-saving measures were rendered, but Vaughan succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
No law enforcement officers were physically harmed in this incident.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team was immediately activated and the investigation is ongoing. The Klamath County District Attorney anticipates the grand jury will review the incident in the near future. Per investigative protocol, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave and will be named at a later time.
All questions should be directed to the Klamath County District Attorney's Office at 541-883-5147 or 541-892-9187.