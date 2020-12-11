An armored vehicle could be on the way to the Klamath Falls Police Department in 2021, pending consideration and approval by city council.
Councilors at a Monday work session considered the proposal by Klamath Falls Chief Dave Henslee to buy the vehicle for the city's SWAT teams.
In the past, the city has borrowed the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, though Henslee sees potential for better use with a BearCat.
The $300,000-$350,000 BearCat is a lighter, more maneuverable option for the department, with a four-wheel drive platform, according to Henslee. It could seat 10-12 officers and could be used for a range of high-risk, high-liability calls, including hostage situations.
“That’s an asset that we don’t have,” Henslee said. “We can provide a much more effective service to our community, much quicker, much more expedient (with that vehicle," he said.
Henslee is hoping, pending Council’s approval, to have the vehicle ordered within the next couple of months.
Though the cost of the vehicle is high, Henslee said the department would likely be able to cover the cost through salary savings, since the department has been at less than full staff for the past several months.
“I didn’t ask council for any additional funding,” Henslee said. “I think that we can scratch some money out of our current budget to be able to purchase it.”
Henslee was on scene during a SWAT response on Sept. 16 in Klamath Falls where he watched SWAT members use a ballistic shield as their only protection while approaching a hostile situation. He knew there was a need for the vehicle since when he took the job in 2015, but the recent incident struck him as a prime example of the need.
“It really hit home for me that it was my job as their chief to provide them with equipment to provide them with equipment to be successful,” he said. “I felt like it was something that I needed to prioritize ... If one of them were killed in the line of duty when I know I could’ve bought a piece of equipment to prevent that, that would’ve been horrific."
Lt. Rob Reynolds, SWAT commander, has served on the SWAT team for two decades and agreed with the level of need for the vehicle.
“Currently we don’t have any armor at all to protect our officers,” Reynolds said. “We’ve been relying on the sheriff’s office and what they have."
Reynolds said that vehicle is not always available, and it is not designed for the kind of work SWAT does.
"With (a BearCat) being lower to the ground, it’s going to provide more cover than what the MRAP could do for us,” he added.
Reynolds said a BearCat can be used as both protection from gunfire for officers who are either inside the vehicle or outside of it, in addition to serving as a rescue vehicle.
“We’re emphasizing this is a rescue vehicle, this isn’t a tank or anything like that,” Reynolds said. “It’s basically a shield … that protects not only the officers but also protects community members as well."
Henslee said that it was important for police departments to avoid military surplus equipment. The department has sold its Humvees and no longer uses any military weapons, Henslee said.
“We got ourselves into a position where everything at our police department and all of our assets are for law enforcement only,” he said.
The vehicle can also be used during catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, blizzards, or floods.
“It can actually drive through four feet of water,” Reynolds said. “So it has a lot of different applications than just SWAT.”
Council said it would consider the request at a future date.