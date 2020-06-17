Klamath Falls Chief of Police Dave Henslee on Monday night addressed a wide range of issues during a presentation to Klamath Falls City Council, including the death of George Floyd, the response to alleged threats of “Antifa” buses coming into town on Sunday, May 31, and his response to an initiative circulating nationally to “Defund the Police.”
As in many small rural towns around the country, a rumor that Antifa members in buses were en route to Klamath Falls on Sunday, May 31, spread through social media. In actuality, Black Lives Matter supporters held a protest of police brutality in downtown that evening, but individuals arrived, many armed and ready to protect local businesses from riots and/or looting with assault rifles and other weapons.
Henslee said the department started monitoring social media the afternoon of the May 31 protest.
“You notice there was nothing coming from the Police Department about Antifa coming to town,” Henslee told members of City Council. “I find it unfortunate that some law enforcement executives around the state got sucked into that and they provided in my opinion the wrong messaging. We didn’t do that. If we perceived that we had a threat to our community, I would’ve said something.”
Henslee said the department also didn’t ask for or endorse help in protecting businesses in the downtown area.
“We are staffed sufficiently,” he added. “I didn’t ever feel that I needed to rally the community for support.
“I will tell you that there was a point when we failed,” he said. “There were all these rumors that Antifa was coming to town … somebody posted a picture of a man’s van at Walmart and that truly is a man – one man – and that’s his van.
“When somebody posted that in conjunction with buses, I knew we had lost and from that point we scrambled to get downtown, but we couldn’t get ahead of it so we tried to just hold it at bay all night.”
Henslee expressed anger over the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on Monday night and frustration at the impact to the perception of those wearing the law enforcement badge that led to the initial protest that night.
He shared his thoughts on the recent events that followed the May 31 protest in downtown Klamath Falls with members of Klamath Falls City Council, City Manager Nathan Cherpeski, and audience members present and watching via television.
Henslee apologized that there needed to be a conversation about policing policies and for what led to the need for such a conversation.
“I cannot believe a man wearing a badge that had no decency for human life in eight minutes can destroy what I’ve spent 27 years to build,” Henslee said. “I’m angry about that. I’m frustrated about that.”
Henslee expressed disappointment in having community members question whether he will hurt them when what he wants to do is help them.
“I’m disappointed that our badge has been tarnished and I’m hurt by that,” Henslee said.
“I will make you a promise — I promise I will continue to lead a law enforcement agency that’s ethical, that’s determined, that’s passionate, and that’s driven to police based on your needs and your expectations.”
Henslee expressed pride in the officers at Klamath Falls Police Department and of the support of the local community.
“I’m so proud that we moved here, I’m so proud that we call this our home, and I’m so proud that I’ll die here,” Henslee said.
‘We all share the same name’
When Henslee started in his post in 2015, he told officers what he often told his children growing up: “We all share the same last name.”
It’s a mantra that he sees as effective for a police organization.
“‘Every day when you come to work and you put on the badge, you represent something much bigger than yourself — don’t lose sight of that,” Henslee told the department.
“And when you do something great, we all look great,” he added, “and when you do something foolish, we all look foolish. So don’t let me down.’ And that’s how I’ve lead our police department.
“Over the last three weeks, I have so many mixed emotions about what’s going on in our nation, and I want to share some of those with you,” he added.
Henslee posed the question of how a law enforcement agency keeps the actions of events such as Ferguson and Minneapolis from happening in Klamath Falls.
“Let’s just name a city, why don’t we, because the list is getting really long,” Henslee said.
“So how do we prevent that? I think that’s what we all want to know.”
Henslee said when he hires officers, he looks at an individual’s integrity.
“We have to start with hiring good people,” Henslee said. “We have an extremely robust hiring process at the Klamath Falls Police Department. It’s based upon emotional intelligence and it’s evidence-based.
“I cannot teach you ethics, I cannot teach you core principles that define who you are as a human being … so we find people that have that — then we build upon that. We can’t teach basic human decency, you have to bring that to the table.”
Henslee said it is important for police to be public servants and guardians, and to base policing practices on what is important to the community.
“I’m not a warrior. I’m not going out on the street looking for a fight,” Henslee said. “But gosh darn it, I’ll take on the fight if I’m protecting you.”
Henslee gave examples of ways he has led the department toward modifying all of its policies and vision statement during the last five years and even during the last two weeks.
‘Response to force’
Among department policy modifications over the years, Henslee emphasized that the department changed “use of force” to “response to force” to clarify the department’s intentions.
“Use of force gives the wrong perception,” Henslee said. “Police officers don’t go out in the street and use force. They respond to force with force. Force is never an offensive weapon, it is a defensive weapon. It is done to protect ourselves, to protect you, to protect property, but it’s not just used haphazardly. So we changed our policies to ‘response to force’ to show that.”
In 2016, the department had 16 incidents of response to force out of 2,176 arrests and 36,000 calls for service.
“Less than 1%,” Henslee said. “The national average is 1% so we fell under the national average at our highest rate in five years. What I want you to keep in perspective is this is only people we arrested. This is not people we had to face-to-face interactions with.
“In 2019, that number was reduced to 4 (incidents of response to force).”
So far in 2020, there has been one incident of response to force and one incident pending review, he said.
“We’re on track right now halfway through the year to be four (incidents) again,” Henslee said.
Mandatory supervisor reviews and assessments reporting and tracking all “response to force” incidents have been implemented within the department during the last five years, including becoming an accredited agency in 2017.
The department is currently going through the process of being re-accredited, which includes ensuring all policies align with the best practices of policing in the nation and state.
Henslee referenced an initiative circulating within the community called “Eight Can’t Wait,” which was prompted by Klamath Falls resident Katie Swanson. Swanson has been part of circulating the petition to implement policies into local policing methods. The petition had obtained 100 signatures as of Monday.
“That shows me how many people support this,” Henslee said.
Henslee emphasized that the department follows many, if not all, of the standards on the list, in principle if not to the letter.
“We do have policies that limit when we can use force but it’s not a continuum on a rolling scale,” Henslee said.
Henslee said the department doesn’t use chokeholds or strangleholds.
A similar technique that restrains an individual and that can have the perception of a chokehold has been eliminated from the department’s policy as of last week, Henslee said.
“We do not endorse it, it’s nowhere to be seen in our policy,” he said.
“That decision I made solely because I thought it was best for our community.”
Henslee said he doesn’t want to use a term such as ‘ban’ in a policy in order to protect their safety.
“Officers are expected to do what’s reasonable,” Henslee said.
Officers are also trained to de-escalate situations.
“We don’t want to use force,” Henslee said.
“Our officers are smooth talkers and that’s what we want out of them. We don’t want them to hurt anyone and if we have a police officer that does, they ought not to be a police officer.”
“We actually have a policy that requires police officers to intervene if they see force that’s excessive and report that through the chain of command.”
Officers forced to use force to respond to some act of violence are required to go to the scene and do an investigation, and document that investigation in a report, Henslee said.
“That report is forwarded to the lieutenant, to the captain, and to me. And all along the way, people get to add comments to that.”
Henslee emphasized the use of a wellness program for more than three years that aims to improve mental, physical, and spiritual health of officers in hopes of reducing things such as response to force incidents.
The department also uses body cameras and participates in an annual “response to force” review, which includes any identifiable trends or patterns in how the department responds to force.
Henslee also addressed an initiative of “Defund the police,” which has circulated at protests nationwide.
“This doesn’t scare me,” Henslee said.
“I’m not losing my mind that I think people are going to start taking money away from law enforcement.”
While Henslee believes the concept of defunding police isn’t a good idea, he encouraged council members to be part of the conversation to keep a pulse on the community.
“Instead of defund the police, I would like you to consider: prioritize police funding,” Henslee said. “Ensure police departments are doing things to put officers on the road in the best mental, physical, and spiritual shape to be good police officers,” he added.
“Don’t take their money away, but require if you’re going to use taxpayer dollars, you must do certain things.”
Henslee also emphasized that those interested can attend the Community Police Advisory Team (CPAT) meets once a month about pertinent issues, with members representing many Klamath Falls neighborhoods and various backgrounds who speak with Henslee about local issues.
The group meets from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Jeff Ball Room at the Klamath Falls Police Department office. All are welcome to attend.
“We bring people together to talk about what’s going on in Klamath Falls,” Henslee said.
“We’re going to talk about demonstrations and anti-demonstrations and water issues and things like that because I need to know what they think.”
