Farmer’s market season is fast approaching, and organizers want to hear from potential vendors for spring and summer.
Those planning to sell their products and wares at the 22nd Annual Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market should check out the first of two early vendor signup events from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Ediblearth Farms Store Farmers Market Collective, 107 N. Ninth Street, located in downtown Klamath Falls.
Charlie Wyckoff, market manager, encouraged those who have questions about the process of becoming a vendor to check in as well.
Applications for vendors will be available in-store and online. The store will also host a signup event on Saturday, March 27. Those interested in becoming a vendor are encouraged to sign up during the discounted $50 application fee period. After April 15 the application fee increases to $75.
Wyckoff is also anticipating bringing back the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) match program this year, which the market provided in 2014 and 2015. The Double Up Food Bucks program, which helps provide fresh fruit and vegetables for EBT card-holders, is funded through a small grant from the Farmer’s Market Fund that’s connected to the Portland Farmer’s Market.
“If they buy at least $10 of regular EBT tokens, we match it with another $10,” Wyckoff said.
In addition, he is hoping to use Farmer’s Market funds to pay for Protein Bucks, which would allow EBT card-holders to buy eggs, meat, and honey as well.
Wyckoff is also looking for someone to operate the market’s Lemonaid Project, which in the past, has funded the market’s match for EBT card holders. The project didn’t happen in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to find a retiree or somebody to run that program ... for 20 Saturdays,” Wyckoff said.
Masks will be available at the 2021 mark, with hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations. Social distancing will continue to be required, though Wyckoff emphasized he’s grateful that farmers markets have been designated as essential by the state.
The first market is planned for Saturday, May 29 and will run through October 31.
Learn more about the market and all that it offers at www.klamathfallsfarmersmarket.org. To reach Wyckoff, contact him by email at charlie@klamathfallsfarmersmarket.org or at 541-273-1102.