Klamath Falls man faces homicide charge in relation to fatal crash
A 59-year-old local man was charged with criminal negligent homicide in relation to a February fatal crash in downtown Klamath Falls.
On Feb. 7, Klamath Falls Police Department officers responded to a crash between a truck and motorcycle at the intersection of Main Street and South Fifth Street, a press release from law enforcement announcing the arrest and charges showed.
Officers found John Manuel Sarabia, 68, lying on the ground next to a motorcycle. Police rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. Sarabia was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators found that a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup was traveling through the intersection when Sarabia’s motorcycle “impacted the passenger front door” of the pickup, the release stated. The driver of the pickup truck was identified by police as Mark Wade Sardo, who was uninjured and remained on scene until law enforcement arrived.
Chemical analysis of evidence done by the state’s crime lab found that Sardo, of Klamath Falls, was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, the release said.
Klamath County District Attorney, Eve Costello, said exam results showed Sardo to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident. Sardo is also alleged to have been at fault for the crash causing Sarabia’s death, she said.
“He entered the intersection illegally, and also had methamphetamine on board,” Costello said.
The test results showing Sardo had methamphetamine in his system took months to complete, Costello said, adding that her office decided not to charge Sardo until the results were in.
Sardo was arrested Saturday after the case was presented to the Klamath County Grand Jury late this month.