The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks laced up their skates for their first competitions of the year on Saturday for a U18 doubleheader against the Eugene Jr. Generals.
In their season-opening game at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, the Ice Hawks played Eugene to a tie. Then in the afternoon rematch, the Generals were victorious, defeating Klamath Falls 6-2.
"It felt pretty good," said Ice Hawks senior Gabe Preston, after the first game Saturday. "Just because we haven't been on the ice for a while, and compared to just a couple weeks of practice."
Klamath Falls' U18 team returned to the ice after a shortened 11-4 campaign last season that lacked any opportunity to advance to a state tournament.
Being able to qualify for and "compete in" that tournament is the late-season prize the Ice Hawks are aiming for, Preston said.
Klamath Falls 3, Eugene 3
Saturday's first matchup between the squads looked briefly to be a come-from-behind victory for Klamath Falls when the Ice Hawks secured their first lead of the game with just over a minute to play.
That lead was short lived as the Generals answered with a late late goal of their own to secure the 3-3 tie.
Both teams had two power plays apiece, but neither capitalized on the man advantage. Klamath Falls, however, proved deadly when a man down, as two of the Ice Hawks' three goals came short-handed.
Nearly 13 minutes into the opening period, Eugene's Evan Williams found the back of the net first with an unassisted goal. The Generals looked to double up a few minutes later when they were awarded their first power play.
But about two minutes into the three-minute penalty kill, it would be the Ice Hawks celebrating their first goal of the year. Junior center Trevor Heaton picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, beat the last defender and used a back-hand finish to beat Eugene keeper Fergus Stewart.
Eugene's Blake Williams answered with another even-strength goal off an assist from Simon Hennon before the period would end.
The Generals held their 2-1 lead through a scoreless second period where they would get the vast majority of the chances, outshooting the Ice Hawks 8-2 in the frame.
Eugene would get their second man-advantage early in the third — which was of course when the Ice Hawks would knot the game. Heaton again collected a neutral-zone takeaway before skating in and slinging another puck into the Generals' goal.
"Really it was just a couple of unlucky bounces for the other team and just able to capitalize on them," Heaton said of his pair of short-handed goals.
Heaton would have a big hand in the Ice Hawks final goal as well. With less than 90 seconds to go, he again drove into the slot after putting a strong move on the last defender.
Eugene's Louis Hennon, who filled in the Generals' goal for the third period, would make the save on Heaton's subsequent shot and the puck deflected behind the goal. Heaton corralled the puck and launched it back in front of the goal where Klamath Falls' Owen Welch finished the job to grab his first score of the year.
Heaton said he didn't know Welch would be there, the pass was "kind of just a guess — which I guess was a good guess."
Not even 10 seconds later, the Generals' Elijah Lowder scored on the other end to get to the final 3-3 score.
Despite the late goal surrendered, the final period was arguably Klamath Falls' best as they put up 10 of their 18 total shots in the frame. Lello Sguera, the Ice Hawks' keeper, saved 21 of the 24 shots sent his way.
Eugene 6, Klamath Falls 2
A big middle period powered the Generals to the 6-2 win in game two. Thanks in part to a hat trick from Eugene's Lowder, the Ice Hawks started the third period already trailing 4-0.
Early in the third, Klamath Falls' Ian Tesman got the Ice Hawks on the board with his first goal of the season.
Both Evan and Blake Williams would score again in the third for the Generals before the Ice Hawks' Welch scored his second of the year in the last minute to get to the final score.
In the second game, Klamath Falls would direct 21 shots on the Eugene netminders. The Generals sent 29 shots at the Ice Hawks' net and goalie James Donahue made 23 saves for Klamath Falls.
The Ice Hawks will defend home ice again next weekend as they'll play both the Bend Rapids and the Medford Jr. Spartans at the Bill Collier Ice Arena next Sunday.