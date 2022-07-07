Drought, COVID-19 and rising food costs can’t keep the Klamath Falls Farmers Market down.
From June to October, the market is a mainstay downtown, serving as a gathering place for people brought together by food and local goods. It buzzes with energy and livens up the city.
Although the basin has been hit hard with drought and rising input costs, this doesn’t seem to have impacted the vendor list at the market. In fact, according to Marketing Manager Charlie Wyckoff there are more vendors at the market this year than there were last year.
Wyckoff shared his thoughts on why the market might have more vendors this year than last.
“First post-COVID season is a thing, folks acting on ideas about growing for market as well as artisans that may have been waiting for social events to open up as opposed to shut down by COVID,” Wyckoff said. “We also have four growers returning from a hiatus from growing, as well as coming over as a result of Klamath Farmers Online Marketplace being shut down.”
There are a variety of vendors who sell their goods at the weekly market with vendors in attendance changing weekly. Wyckoff explained that breakdown of the 54 booth spaces at the market include 23 agricultural producers (veggies, herbs, fruit, berries, melons, mushrooms, beef, chicken, eggs, milk, honey, flowers), 12 food vendors (jams/jellies, bread, candy, pastries, spices, sauces, pies, cupcakes, coffee), 4 hot and ready-to-eat food vendors, (Thai, Hispanic, Mediterranean), and 36 artisans (candles, clothing, bird houses).
Agriculture has always been a large part of basin life, but much of what is grown here is exported out. The farmers market provides an avenue to get foods grown locally and to support smaller, local farmers and ranchers.
Wyckoff expects roughly $800,000 to pass through the market this year. Much of those funds will stay in the local economy. This doesn’t include the ancillary dollars that will be spent at other downtown businesses after a farmers market visit. Nor does it factor in the multiplier effect of these dollars circulating back through other local businesses.
Beyond being a part of the local economy, the Farmers Market helps combat food insecurity. Food access is a problem facing many low income community members in Klamath Falls and during the past two years the market has stepped up to help.
“This is the second year offering the Double-up Food Bucks (DUFB) program, with a SNAP match of $20 per week, up from $10 last season,” Wyckoff said.
DUFB is a nutrition incentive program that matches SNAP (or EBT) benefits to enable participants to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets. Last year participants using SNAP and DUFB spent $28,500 at the market which goes toward supporting local small farms and businesses.
Ursula Gailis volunteered at the SNAP booth this past Saturday.
“People are surprised and happy with the expanded benefits this year,” Gailis said.
She had a conversation with a woman who moved to Klamath Falls from Grants Pass and expressed her thoughts on how great the program is and how delighted she was to use it.
It might not seem like much, but anything helps people stretch out their dollars in an economy with rising inflation and food costs. Especially when it comes to diet where the healthier options aren’t always the most affordable.