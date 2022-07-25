The Klamath Falls Falcons pose at home plate with the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament banner after claiming the championship with an 8-4 victory against the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Kiger Stadium. The Falcons qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series, Aug. 5-13 in Ephrata, Washington.
The Klamath Falls Falcons are headed back to the Babe Ruth World Series.
Left-hander Owen Cheyne pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory and Drew Raebel went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs as the Falcons defeated the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington 8-4 Sunday afternoon in the championship of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tourney at Kiger Stadium.
The Falcons qualified for the World Series, Aug. 5-13 in Ephrata, Washington.
Kadin Bolanos went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs for the Falcons, who scored in each of the first three innings to take a 6-4 lead.
In the top of the first, Gavin Graham led off with a triple to right and Marcos Ulloa-Ford followed with a sacrifice fly to left.
Nelson took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning as Falcons starter Mark Carpenter failed to record an out before being relieved by Cheyne.
The Falcons tied the score in the second on Raebel’s homer to left field.
Nelson regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-2.
Klamath Falls scored four in the third to take the lead. Cheyne led off and bunted for a single, advancing to third on pitcher Caden Schultz’s throwing error. With one out, Graham lined a run-scoring single to left. After Ulloa-Ford was hit by a pitch, Bolanos lined a triple into the gap in right-center field, the ball rolling all the way to the wall as both runners scored to give the Falcons the lead. Bolanos scored on an errant throw by catcher Carson Gould to make it 6-4.
The Falcons extended their lead in the fifth as Bolanos led off with a towering double to the warning track in left and Raebel lined a run-scoring double into the left-field corner. Raebel advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball on a dropped third strike to make it 8-4.
Cheyne allowed two runs on four hits in relief and struck out six. Ulloa-Ford pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to secure the trip to nationals.