Klamath Falls Falcons with championship banner 2022 Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth

The Klamath Falls Falcons pose at home plate with the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament banner after claiming the championship with an 8-4 victory against the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Kiger Stadium. The Falcons qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series, Aug. 5-13 in Ephrata, Washington.

 Gene Warnick/Herald & News

The Klamath Falls Falcons are headed back to the Babe Ruth World Series.

Left-hander Owen Cheyne pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory and Drew Raebel went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs as the Falcons defeated the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington 8-4 Sunday afternoon in the championship of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tourney at Kiger Stadium.

