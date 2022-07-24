Caleb Waits hits his second home run of the game as the Klamath Falls Falcons defeated Calgary Blues Premiere 14-13 Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
Klamath Falls Falcons shortstop Marcos Ulloa-Ford throws to third base to nab a baseball during the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
Klamath Falls Falcons starter Nathan Baker didn't allow an earned run in his 5⅔ innings Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Gavin Graham drives the ball during the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Kadin Bolanos scores a run during the fourth inning of the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Drew Raebel delivers a hit during the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Caleb Waits puts down a sacrifice bunt during the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons had the closest and scariest drama-filled game during the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament.
The Falcons narrowly outlasted a monstrous comeback attempt by the Calgary Blues Premiere, who rallied from an eight-run deficit to tie the score before Klamath Falls prevailed 14-13 in the semifinals at Kiger Stadium.
The Falcons clinched a spot in the championship game at noon Sunday against the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington. Nelson defeated Kelso Premiere 6-1 in Saturday's late semifinal.
The winner of Sunday's game will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series next month in Ephrata, Washington.
Caleb Waits hit two home runs and drove in five runs for the Falcons.
“Just wanted to hit the ball straight and have some fun hitting the ball, ended up going out,” Waits said.
Teammate Gavin Graham homered on the third pitch of the game.
“The pitcher was throwing slow, and I knew I could get a hold of it and launch it,” Graham said.
Klamath Falls (4-0) took an 11-3 lead through five innings, the last of those coming on an inside-the-park homer by Waits.
“When I first hit the ball, I thought it was just a base hit," said Waits, "then I noticed the outfielder dropped the ball and at that point I knew I was running all the way.”
The Blues tied the score with eight runs in the top of the sixth, aided by three Falcons errors.
In the bottom of the inning, Marcos Ulloa-Ford reached on an error and Kadin Bolanos walked. An out later, Drew Raebel lined a run-scoring single to right to break the tie.
“I knew I needed to get the ball out there,” Raebel said, “I needed a single or better and thankfully got one in the moment.”
With two outs, Tyler Harper hit a two-run double to right to make it 14-11.
The Blues rallied again in the seventh. Tate Meunier drew a leadoff walk before Graham retired the next two batters. Zackary Wagstaff doubled to center to score Meunier and Herman Figueroa Jr. lined a single to center to make it 14-13. But Graham got Nicholas Sauve to ground out to shortstop Ulloa-Ford to end the game.
Ulloa-Ford, the Falcons' leadoff hitter, went 2 for 3 and scored three times. Harper was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
The linescore for both teams was nearly identical. Calgary had 13 runs on 14 hits with six errors; the Falcons had 14 runs on 13 hits and also committed six errors.
Falcons starter Nathan Baker went 5⅔ innings and didn't allow an earned run on seven hits, though Calgary scored five times against him.
Harper and Skyler Doss were both brought in to try to stop the Blues in the sixth inning but neither was able to record an out, as Harper faced four batters and Doss two. Graham came on to get the final out of the inning and was credited with the victory.