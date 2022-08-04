The Klamath Falls Falcons are off to Ephrata, Wash., to compete in the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series.
After last year's trip to nationals, they're taking some extra motivation along for the ride.
The Falcons failed to win a game in the 2021 tournament in Mobile, Ala.
“Losing in the championship last year really put a fire under everyone, especially for us who are done after this year,” Falcons third baseman and leadoff hitter Gavin Graham said. “We want to be ultra-competitive this year and really keep our calmness in stressful situations. We need to truly believe we are the best team out there.”
The Falcons are scheduled to play in the opening game of the tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday against the Alabama Rawdogs. The tourney will conclude with the championship game Aug. 13.
The Falcons faced some of the same teams at nationals last year and second baseman Matt Douglas said he thinks that experience will help.
“We saw how they played, we know exactly what it is going to take to beat them this year,” Douglas said.
Going 5-0 in the Pacific Northwest tournament at Kiger Stadium gave the Falcons some momentum.
“The coaches and guys have done a great job working their tails off in and out of practice, I look forward to going out and playing hard with the guys I have grown up playing along with,” Douglas said.
Center fielder Kadin Bolanos, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple in an 8-4 victory against the Nelson Baseball Club of Southwest Washington in the regional title game, said the key will be how the Falcons approach the national tournament.
“Baseball is a mental game: If you believe it, you will achieve it," said Bolanos, who also hit a pair of home runs at regionals. "Being confident is all you can do as a player. We know exactly what we gotta do to get it done and we have a lot of leaders in this group.”
Coach Pete Whisler almost sounded like he hopes his team is considered underdogs in the World Series after last year's winless trip.
“You can never assume anything, we have to think that every team out there is as good or better than us," Whisler said. "We need to play good baseball out there.”
