Babe Ruth World Series logo

The Klamath Falls Falcons lost the opening game of the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series 14-4 to the Alabama Rawdogs on Saturday morning in Ephrata, Washington.

Cam Brock went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs and also scored three times for the Rawdogs, who broke a 3-3 tie with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brock's two-run homer capped the inning.

