The Klamath Falls Falcons lost the opening game of the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series 14-4 to the Alabama Rawdogs on Saturday morning in Ephrata, Washington.
Cam Brock went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs and also scored three times for the Rawdogs, who broke a 3-3 tie with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brock's two-run homer capped the inning.
Falcons starter Marcus Ulloa-Ford settled down after allowing three runs in the first, retiring the side in order in the second and pitching a scoreless third. But he was unable to make it through the fourth.
Alabama's Kobe Wiggins led off with an infield single and Hollon Brock followed with a single to center. Both runners scored on a double by Lane Goff. Two Klamath Falls errors, a walk and a passed ball led to two more runs before Zane Stokes hit a run-scoring double to make it 8-3. Brock then went deep to left field.
Drew Raebel went 1 for 2 and drove in two runs for the Falcons, who managed just four hits.
The Falcons scored twice in the top of the first inning. Gavin Graham and Ulloa-Ford led off with singles and advanced on a passed ball. An out later, Raebel grounded a hard single up the middle to make it 2-0.
The Rawdogs responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning after the first two batters were retired. Stokes homered to left field and Aiden Macks lined a single to center. Brock hit a triple to right to tie the score and came home on a passed ball.
The Falcons tied it in the top of the second as Brody Hubble reached on an error and Mark Carpenter walked. Caleb Waits' two-out single made it 3-3.
Klamath Falls didn't manage another hit over the final four innings.
The Falcons' other run came in the fifth. Jacob Cook led off with a walk and, with two outs, Ulloa-Ford and Kadin Bolanos were hit by pitches from Thrasher Steed to load the bases. Cook scored on a passed ball before Raebel was hit with another pitch. Kyle Hipp relieved Steed and got Tyler Harper to pop out to the second baseman to end the threat.
The Falcons are scheduled to play the Lutz (Fla.) Hellcats at 5 p.m. Sunday in American Division pool play.