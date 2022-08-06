Big innings again cost the Klamath Falls Falcons at the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series.
The Falcons allowed four runs in the third inning, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh in a 9-3 loss to the Lutz (Fla.) Hellcats on Sunday night in Ephrata, Washington.
The Falcons (0-2) are scheduled to play the Southeast Tropics of Chaffee, Missouri, at 4 p.m. Monday as pool play continues in the 10-team tournament.
Klamath Falls lost the tournament opener 14-4 to the Alabama Rawdogs on Saturday morning after giving up seven runs in the fourth inning to break a 3-all tie.
Falcons left-hander Owen Cheyne struck out the side in the first inning and stranded a runner after a leadoff single in the second before running into trouble in the third.
Ethan Humphreys led off with an infield single and Miller Grade drew a one-out walk. Tyler Daley singled to left to load the bases. Walks brought home the first two runs and James Curtis lined a two-run single to left to make it 4-0.
The Falcons got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Gavin Graham drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on an error by pitcher Owen Buggy and scored on a wild pitch.
It remained 4-1 until the sixth, when a walk and an error put two Hellcats on base. Grade hit a run-scoring single with two outs and Daley followed with a two-run single to extend the lead.
Run-scoring singles by Lutz’s Tyler Katz and Humphreys in the seventh made it 9-1.
The Falcons got half of their six hits in the bottom of the seventh as Skyler Doss, Nathan Baker and Mark Carpenter singled with one out to load the bases. A sacrifice fly and and error plated the two runs.
Cheyne took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in 3⅔ innings. He walked six and struck out four. Carpenter finished out the game, with all five runs against him unearned.
Jaiden Shearer pitched five innings of relief for the Hellcats to get the victory. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
The Hellcats (2-0) defeated the Southwest Washington All-Stars 11-1 in their opener.