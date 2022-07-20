The host Klamath Falls Falcons wanted to get off to a good start in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth Tournament at Kiger Stadium.
With one swing Wednesday night, Kadin Bolanos ensured they did.
Bolanos’ solo homer, which cleared the 385-foot sign on the wall in left-center field with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, sparked a four-run rally and the Falcons scored eight more times in the second on their way to a 15-0 victory against the Lander Lobos (Wyoming).
The Falcons added three more runs in the fourth before the game ended due to the mercy rule.
“I wanted to buckle up for the team and hit one deep,” Bolanos said. “Our momentum was everything, once we were up and we were going, we weren’t going to stop.”
Matthew Douglas went 2 for 2 with a triple and drove in six runs for Klamath Falls. Teammate Mark Carpenter went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and earned the victory with 2⅔ strong innings.
Lander’s only hit came on a one-out single by Kegan Stephenson in the second. Paxton Rees led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Stephenson singled to right and Rees tried to score on the play but was thrown out at the plate by Nathan Baker’s throw to catcher Caleb Waits.
Rees, the Lobos’ starting pitcher, allowed seven runs — four earned — on four hits in 1⅓ innings.
After Bolanos’ two-out homer cleared the 385-foot sign in left-center field, Drew Raebel reached on an error, Tyler Harper walked and Brody Hubble was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Douglas hit a high pop fly that shortstop Evan Stephenson lost in the early evening sunset, with all three runners coming around to score.
The Falcons added eight runs in the second inning. With one out, Waits lined a single to right and Gavin Graham was hit by a pitch. Carpenter lined a two-run single to left and Bolanos followed with another liner to left. With two outs, Harper was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Hubble walked to force in a run. Douglas then hit a towering drive to center field that just got over the glove of center fielder Taylor Pierce, clearing the bases again to make it 10-0. Baker doubled to left to score Douglas and Jaden Backer added a run-scoring single to left.
Klamath Falls ended the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Conner Shively lined a single to center. Devyn Lobdell drew a two-out walk before an error allowed Shively to score. Graham drew a walk to load the bases and Carpenter hit a two-run single to center to make it 15-0.
Harper pitched 1⅓ hitless innings of relief for the Falcons.
“Great performance, not a whole lot of tough plays, we put ourselves into good situations, you could see how into this game our team was,” Falcons coach Pete Whisler said.
Whisler said the Falcons can’t relax after their lopsided opener.
“We can’t assume anything, these are all really great teams,” Whisler said. “We need to be ready, we need to clean up some things on pitching and defense and come out ready to play some good baseball.”
