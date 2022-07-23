The Klamath Falls Falcons simply can't stop putting up runs as they continue to dominate their opponents in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth Tournament.

The host Falcons remained perfect by defeating Southwest Washington’s Kelso Premiere 13-0 Friday night at Kiger Stadium. Klamath Falls won its three pool-play games in the tourney by a combined margin of 44-5.

