The Klamath Falls Falcons' Brody Hubble puts down a run-scoring bunt in the fifth inning against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Owen Cheyne delivers a pitch against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium. Cheyne pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings in a 13-0 victory.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Andrew Raebel scores on a bunt by Brody Hubble in the fifth inning against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Gavin Graham streaks around third base to score a run in the third inning against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Brody Hubble puts down a run-scoring bunt in the fifth inning against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Owen Cheyne swings against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Owen Cheyne delivers a pitch against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium. Cheyne pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings in a 13-0 victory.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Gavin Graham gets a hit against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Andrew Raebel scores on a bunt by Brody Hubble in the fifth inning against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Gavin Graham streaks around third base to score a run in the third inning against Southwest Washington's Kelso Premiere on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons simply can't stop putting up runs as they continue to dominate their opponents in the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth Tournament.
The host Falcons remained perfect by defeating Southwest Washington’s Kelso Premiere 13-0 Friday night at Kiger Stadium. Klamath Falls won its three pool-play games in the tourney by a combined margin of 44-5.
This victory clinched the American Division title for the Falcons, who are scheduled to play Alberta’s Calgary Blues Premiere at 4 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the championship game on Sunday.
The Falcons once again started quickly, as Marcos Ulloa-Ford hit a home run on the third pitch of the game. That sparked a seven-run first inning.
The Falcons continued to build on that lead, adding one run in the third, four in the fourth and one more run in the fifth.
“We just try to work hard and have a good team performance,” the Falcons' Brody Hubble said. “Defense played good today, we had great hitting on top of that.”
Kelso had won its first two games in the tournament, both by double-digit margins.
“I knew we had to come in here and beat them,” the Falcons' Andrew Raebel said. “They thought they could show up and beat us; we showed up in a big way.”
Mark Carpenter went 2 for 2 for the Falcons and Tyler Harper hit a three-run double in the first inning.
Klamath Falls' Owen Cheyne pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings with six strikeouts
“I felt confident pitching today, it was a lot easier with the great defense behind me,” Cheyne said, “We have really good momentum going forward and have a good shot at winning this tournament.”
Falcons coach Pete Whisler said he was pleased with his team's performance and the momentum it'll take into the semifinals.
“We threw the ball well (Friday) and we were ready to swing the bats,” Whisler said. “We are where we need to be. We can’t stop now we need to continue this momentum and need to be ready (Saturday).”