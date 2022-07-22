The Klamath Falls Falcons just continue to light up the scoreboard at Kiger Stadium.
The Falcons won their second game of the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth Tournament on Thursday night, defeating the Calgary AAA Blues 16-5.
The victory clinched a berth in Saturday’s semifinals for the Falcons, who were scheduled to face Kelso Premiere of Southwest Washington late Friday night for the American Division title. Klamath Falls defeated Lander (Wyoming) 15-0 in its opener.
The Falcons’ Kadin Bolanos hit a no-doubt home run Thursday for the second night in a row, bringing the crowd to its feet.
“I kept my mind clear during my at bat and wanted to go out there and hit the ball far,” Bolanos said. “I was trying to hit a line drive, but the ball just ended up out of here.”
The Falcons got contributions from the top to bottom of the batting order.
Caleb Waits, the No. 9 hitter in the Falcons’ lineup, went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. His two-run double capped a seven-run outburst in the first inning.
“I try not to think, just wanted to hit the ball anyway I could,” Waits said. “I had some solid at-bats but there are some things I can clean up for next time.”
Waits was more impressed by the team’s performance than his own.
“We are 2-0 and we want to keep this energy up, just have to keep thinking positive and be ready.”
Falcons coach Pete Whisler said he was happy his team got the victory, but wasn’t satistfied.
“We need to clean up on defense and not make routine mistakes,” Whisler said, “We need to be ready tomorrow to play a good team.”
Jacob Cook also homered for the Falcons and his two-run double in the first opened the scoring.
The Falcons’ Marcos Ulloa-Ford retired 14 batters — all via strikeouts. Ulloa-Ford went 4⅔ innings and allowed seven hits and five runs, though only two of those were earned.
Calgary pitchers hit four batters and walked three in the first inning alone.
The Falcons added a run in the top of the second to make it 8-0 before the Blues scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the inning. Klamath Falls tallied four times in the third to increase the lead to 12-5, then added two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth.
