Klamath Falls City Schools valedictorians and salutatorians
CARSON JOYNER
Valedictorian
Klamath Union High School
Future plans: Attend Southern Oregon University and major in history education.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Received two scholar-athlete awards, four academic achievement awards, and a member of school’s national honor society, senior class president, competed in swimming, baseball and football.
CASSIDY MAHAN
Valedictorian
Klamath Union High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon State University to study environmental science.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Member of National Honor Society, Liberal Arts Academy, Science and Math Academy and will graduate with an Honors Diploma, lettered in basketball and soccer.
SCOTT NEUPERT
Valedictorian
Klamath Union High School
Future plans: Attend OSU Honors College, plan to study industrial engineering.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Member of National Honor Society, section leader in band, Mr. Pelican, lettered in tennis.
LINNEA GEBAUER
Valedictorian
Klamath Union High School
Future plans: Attend Occidental College and major in either chemistry or biology.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Senior class co-president, cross country team captain, president of Klamath Union Media Design, National Honor Society member, National Merit commended student, second place C-SPAN StudentCam documentary competition, lettered in soccer, track and cross country.
DEAN OWEN GARLITZ
Salutatorian
Klamath Union High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon State University to become a physics teacher.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Lettered in bowling, baseball and tennis, plays cello and enjoys composing music.
STEPHEN MAURER
Valedictorian
Klamath Union High School
Future Plans: Studying math at Oregon State University.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Participated in SOMEA state band and qualified for OSAA state solo/ensemble contest, lettered in tennis, band.
JUAN PEREZ
Valedictorian
Klamath Union High School
Future plans: Study humanitarian engineering at Oregon State.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Destination Imagination, National Honors Society historian, marching band section leader, lettered in soccer.
LAHNA DeGROOT
Valedictorian
Klamath Union High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology to study business management.
Awards/extracurricular activities: KCC Digital Media Certificate, Liberal Arts Academy.