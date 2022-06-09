KU at graduation sensation

Students from Klamath Union High School follow the school’s band as they march during the Graduation Sensation on June 2 in downtown Klamath Falls.

 Joaquin Aguilar-Flores/Klamath Falls City Schools

Klamath Falls City Schools valedictorians and salutatorians

CARSON JOYNER

Valedictorian

Klamath Union High School

Future plans: Attend Southern Oregon University and major in history education.

Awards/extracurricular activities: Received two scholar-athlete awards, four academic achievement awards, and a member of school’s national honor society, senior class president, competed in swimming, baseball and football.

CASSIDY MAHAN

Valedictorian

Klamath Union High School

Future plans: Attend Oregon State University to study environmental science.

Awards/extracurricular activities: Member of National Honor Society, Liberal Arts Academy, Science and Math Academy and will graduate with an Honors Diploma, lettered in basketball and soccer.

SCOTT NEUPERT

Valedictorian

Klamath Union High School

Future plans: Attend OSU Honors College, plan to study industrial engineering.

Awards/extracurricular activities: Member of National Honor Society, section leader in band, Mr. Pelican, lettered in tennis.

LINNEA GEBAUER

Valedictorian

Klamath Union High School

Future plans: Attend Occidental College and major in either chemistry or biology.

Awards/extracurricular activities: Senior class co-president, cross country team captain, president of Klamath Union Media Design, National Honor Society member, National Merit commended student, second place C-SPAN StudentCam documentary competition, lettered in soccer, track and cross country.

DEAN OWEN GARLITZ

Salutatorian

Klamath Union High School

Future plans: Attend Oregon State University to become a physics teacher.

Awards/extracurricular activities: Lettered in bowling, baseball and tennis, plays cello and enjoys composing music.

STEPHEN MAURER

Valedictorian

Klamath Union High School

Future Plans: Studying math at Oregon State University.

Awards/extracurricular activities: Participated in SOMEA state band and qualified for OSAA state solo/ensemble contest, lettered in tennis, band.

JUAN PEREZ

Valedictorian

Klamath Union High School

Future plans: Study humanitarian engineering at Oregon State.

Awards/extracurricular activities: Destination Imagination, National Honors Society historian, marching band section leader, lettered in soccer.

LAHNA DeGROOT

Valedictorian

Klamath Union High School

Future plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology to study business management.

Awards/extracurricular activities: KCC Digital Media Certificate, Liberal Arts Academy.

Tags

Recommended for you