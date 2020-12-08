After hearing public testimony from members of the Equity Task Force, Klamath Falls City Council voted unanimously Monday evening on a revised resolution denouncing racism, prejudice and bigotry.
The resolution was first proposed in October. Eric Osterberg, assistant to the city manager, helped craft the resolution and presented a detailed presentation before council in November, when council asked for more time and wording changes. Osterberg shared those revisions with council prior to their vote.
The new wording declares "that there's a problem of racism in the community that creates disparities," and addresses specifically those disparities, he said.
Police Chief Dave Henslee showed support for the resolution prior to the vote, calling for its passage.
"Please pass this, from the police department as your police chief," Henslee said to councilmembers. "This isn't about crime ... this is about a community standing up together - all of us, saying we do not condone racist behavior - period."
Check back with www.heraldandnews.com for the full story soon.