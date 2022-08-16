Ed Silling approached the Klamath Falls City Council with a brown paper bag in his hand. He removed his mask and spoke into the microphone with a calm, steady voice. He was not the first that evening to protest the addition of a fighter jet to Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls. He was not the last, nor the loudest, nor did he speak for the longest.
But he was the only one to bring a visual aid.
A coordinated group of citizens attended the City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 15 in order to speak out against the city’s plans to spend American Rescue Plan Act funding in order to display a fighter jet at Veterans Park. The city and Klamath County will each contribute $300,000 to the construction, for a total project cost of $600,000.
Some of the attendees were veterans themselves, and each disclosed different objections to the city’s plan, sometimes with alternate ideas for how to spend the money.
Silling, a retired English teacher, presented a satirical alternative. He brought a homemade 3D model of a fighter jet set above a homeless veteran sleeping on a bench with his dog. To cap it off, the words “Honor Your Veteran” were displayed on the front. Silling proposed that bronze statues of the homeless vet and dog should be added to the park along with the plane.
Describing the model as a 3D political cartoon, Silling said that he originally intended to present it to the City Council as an ironic award, but didn’t like the idea of it being thrown in the “green trophy case marked Waste Management.”
Maggie Wood, a writing instructor at Klamath Community College was the first citizen to address the issue, citing numerous community needs as better uses for the money, including education, employment and health.
She said, “I would consider it my sacred duty to spend it as wisely as possible and to help those for whom it was intended.”
In her own address to the council, Christina Pasillas repeatedly referred to the display as a “jet-on-a-stick.” She said that her husband, a Vietnam War veteran, laughed when she asked him if he would feel honored by such a memorial.
Pasillas said, “My initial and ongoing reaction to reading about this project was disgust and disapproval. The ARPA was about providing funds to rescue all citizens and communities impacted by the pandemic.”
City Council Representative Phil Studenberg said that he understands the reasoning behind the opposition, even counting those who appeared before the council Monday night among his friends. He said that the vote to approve the fighter jet display was unanimous, and part of a greater package of decisions made to improve the city and attract visitors.
The plane, however, was the only item to attract backlash.
“I didn’t expect it,” Studenberg said, “but I should have, I guess.” He said that many of those in opposition are pacifists and war vets, some of whom believe the United States military is too strong.
He said, “It is Veterans Park. It is a park built to honor veterans, and I didn’t see anything wrong with paying tribute to the people at the base. We have a really close relationship with the people in the Air Guard, and I just thought it was a good way to honor that and give people a way to relax and enjoy themselves.”
Klamath County Commissioner Kelly Minty said, “This proposal was brought to us by leadership at Kingsley Airbase and the city and that proposal then came to the county to collaborate and partner on it. I’m supportive of it; I think it’s a recognition of the really important role that Kingsley plays in the community. We can’t lose sight or take for granted the fact that we do have the airbase.”
She said that Kingsley is one of the top three employers in Klamath County. She also said that she supports a healthy dialogue, and has heard both positive and negative opinions about the plan for Veterans Park.
Studenberg expressed a similar sentiment, saying people have expressed verbal support to him, even as letters to the editor and public comments such as those expressed Monday night have been almost entirely negative.
“Kingsley Air Base has a really unique and powerful history,” Minty said, “and it is a major employer and it’s also just a great source of pride in my opinion.”
Studenberg also recognized the economic impact of Kingsley in Klamath County. He said that without them, “This community would be in a real world of hurt. They provide a lot for the economy. They provide a lot of support for us and we do the same for them.”
Nevertheless, the dissenting voices are not backing down.
“We’re thinking about going to the county commission with a similar sort of presentation,” Silling said, referencing the same group of like-minded friends who gathered together with a common message Monday. “But we don’t believe that we’re going to change any minds on the council or the commission.”
He said he believes those in power won’t back down unless they’re under immense pressure to do so.
“We’re thinking of how to try to generate that pressure,” he said.
Chuck Wells, a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, might have said it best, after he made a presentation quoting Dwight D. Eisenhower in his appeal to put the ARPA money toward community needs rather than a military display.
He said, “What you are hearing now from tonight’s representative population is that we are from the citizenry and we’re only here to help.”