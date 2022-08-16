Ed Silling approached the Klamath Falls City Council with a brown paper bag in his hand. He removed his mask and spoke into the microphone with a calm, steady voice. He was not the first that evening to protest the addition of a fighter jet to Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls. He was not the last, nor the loudest, nor did he speak for the longest.

But he was the only one to bring a visual aid.

Tags

Recommended for you