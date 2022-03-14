Klamath Falls is becoming more bike friendly everyday. Whether a road cyclist or a mountain biker, a novice or an expert, there is something for everyone to enjoy in our community. With spring around the corner and the price of gas reaching record highs, it’s a good time to explore cycling.
Commuting and road cycling
In the heart of Klamath Falls, a separated bike lane was completed in 2018 that serves as a gateway to downtown. Many multi-use paths and bike lanes provide connectivity from the south suburbs all the way to Moore Park, Steen Sport Park and other points of interest. The OC&E trail and the A Canal provide great options to ride your bike and avoid roads with heavy traffic.
“For those looking to explore, get long rides in, or just want something more epic, Klamath Falls has endless opportunities for road cycling,” says Zach Gilmour, owner of Zach’s Bikes. “From flat and fast farm roads to leg breaking hill climbs, there is enough to keep even the most die-hard cyclist busy.”
Check out the Ride Klamath section of zachsbikes.com for routes and information.
Avid and new commuters mark your calendars for the month of May. May is Bike to Work Month and on Friday, May 20, Klamath will celebrate Bike to Work Day.
Mountain biking
Klamath County has some epic mountain biking. Newbies and experienced bikers alike can hone their skills at the new skills park located in Moore Park before advancing to more challenging trails. The skills park even has a strider park for toddlers. The park opened last summer and is located up the hill from the Gingerbread House.
More experienced mountain bikers can enjoy miles of trails throughout the county from Spence Mountain to Moore Mountain. Many of these trails have great views of the surrounding mountains and Upper Klamath Lake.
To learn more about these trails, email Klamath Trails Alliance at info@klamathtrails.org to receive trail maps.
Pumptrack project
A number of community organizations are working together to bring a pumptrack to town. The pumptrack will be located by Kit Carson Park.
“The pumptrack is a special type of circular trail with berms, jumps and rollers made so that you do not have to pedal, instead using the rollers to “pump” your bodyweight on the downhill portions to provide momentum for the next roller,” according to Kevin Jones, KTA board member and a nurse at Sky Lakes. “The beauty of a pumptrack is that it’s accessible to almost anyone and for all ability levels.”
With the addition of the pumptrack, Klamath Falls is hoping to become a Bronze ride center through the International Mountain Bike Association, a recognition that will let cyclists everywhere know that Klamath Falls is a place worth visiting.
If you’re interested in contributing to the pumptrack project, then please reach out to bluezonesproject@healthyklamath.org to learn more.