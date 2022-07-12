The Bureau of Reclamation filed suit against Klamath Drainage District last week for diverting water during a year characterized in the lawsuit by “extreme drought conditions,” citing a breach of contract. The lawsuit states that as a junior contractor, no water has been made available through the project supply to KDD in 2022, “barring dramatic shifts in hydrological conditions.”
The lawsuit came as a surprise to KDD general manager Scott White who said the district maintains state rights to divert water, even in cases when Reclamation designates none of their project supply to KDD. He said that KDD owns all of their own infrastructure, which is unique compared to other districts.
White cited chapters 537-548 of the Oregon Revised Statutes, which cover water rights and appropriation in the state of Oregon.
“We have other water rights that we use in those times of shortage,” White said. “Reclamation has acknowledged that in the past and they’re choosing not to anymore, so it’s really surprising that they choose to sue us.”
According to the KDD website, the district serves ranchers and farmers on a triangle of land north of Stateline Road that runs east to Highway 97 and north almost to Midland.
KDD received the complaint three days after water from their north canal was used to fight the Midland Fire; a point they emphasized in their media release announcing the lawsuit.
White said he didn’t hear about the suit until two days after it was filed.
“We’ve had a tremendous relationship with the Bureau in the past,” he said, “to where if something like this were to happen, we would have got a heads-up well in advance, or at least somewhat in advance.”
White also pointed out a situation in which the law has been enforced inconsistently.
“They’re telling KDD that there is no project water available, but they are allowing water to go down the refuge right now, which I’m not saying is right or wrong. We actually support that. We want to see the refuge get water, but they’re doing it under state law, but they’re not recognizing the state law for KDD’s rights. That’s the most interesting thing.”
In the media release, District President Bill Walker echoed a similar sentiment. He said, “The Bureau supports state law when it means getting water to their land but does not when it means getting water to family farmers and ranchers. This isn’t law, this is politics.”