Human trafficking is a term used in reference to what Homeland Security calls “modern-day slavery.”
Though public awareness of trafficking is growing, many citizens remain unaware of its presence in their own communities, according to Ken Morton, director of Klamath-Lake CARES.
It is for this reason that the Klamath County Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Coalition selected human trafficking to be the topic of their seventh annual Klamath County Symposium event.
Throughout the course of two days — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 — the symposium will offer a wealth of information regarding the various forms of human trafficking and their prevalence, occurrences and impacts throughout the Klamath Basin communities. The event will be held at Oregon Institute of Technology in the College Union Auditorium.
“It’s important to bring people together to give them information,” Morton said, “but also to bring these inter-disciplinary agencies and organizations together to talk about these issues so that we can get better at dealing with them.”
There are approximately two dozen such agencies in Klamath County alone that are working with the local CAP organization in their efforts to prevent human trafficking and providing care for those who are victimized by the set of crimes: Oregon Department of Human services (ODHS), CASA, Friends of the Children and Citizens for Safe Schools, just to name a few.
“We [CAP] are trying to use this [symposium] as a training for agencies who are finding themselves dealing with human trafficking,” Morton said.
The keynote speaker of the event will be Dr. Elizabeth Alston, Policy Analyst Statewide CSEC Coordinator for ODHS.
According to a recent press release from Klamath-Lake CARES, Alston has personally trained more than 2,000 Oregon case managers on the intricacies of identifying instances of human trafficking. Morton said that Alston will give an introductory talk to explain what human trafficking is and the different types that occur, such as commercial sexual exploitation of children, sex trafficking of adults and labor trafficking.
A handful of local experts also will speak at the symposium, conducting breakaway sessions.
Sgt. Dave Chambers of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office will discuss the topic of labor trafficking in one such session.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services human trafficking fact sheet, labor trafficking is defined as “the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery.”
“Labor trafficking is like what we’re seeing with the marijuana grows in Southern Oregon and Northern California,” Morton said, “and there are literally thousands of grows that are going on in our geographical areas, and that’s only scratching the surface.”
Officials from Homeland Security are scheduled to speak at the symposium at noon both days of the event.
Klamath County Symposium takes place throughout the course of two days so everyone is given the opportunity to attend the various breakaway sessions. The event is free, and lunch will be provided both days.