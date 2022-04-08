The Klamath County Sports Officials scholarship committee announced the opening of its application for scholarships to selected student-athletes from local high schools Friday.
This year is the 12th for the scholarship fund, which has contributed more than $22,000 to 79 local student-athletes since its formation in 2011. Last year, more than $2,000 in scholarships were awarded to Klamath Basin high school seniors.
“We join our local student-athletes in welcoming back a normal sports schedule for the 2021-2022 school year,” said Joel Woodley, chair of the committee, in a news release. “We look forward to helping these student-athletes – whose high school athletic and academic careers were greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – on their path to post-high school success.”
The fund provides scholarships to graduating student-athletes at the eight schools serviced by the Klamath County Sports Officials partnership – Lost River, Henley, Mazama, Klamath Union, Crosspoint Christian, Chiloquin, Bonanza and Lakeview. Winners are selected based on academic performance and at least one letter of recommendation from a varsity coach. Applicants must have a minimum GPA and must have earned a letter in at least one varsity sport that is officiated by the Klamath County Sports Officials.
The scholarships are funded by donations from members of seven local officiating associations representing various sports. Members of these groups officiate local youth and high school athletic contests in their respective sports and are compensated for those services. Individual officials contribute to the scholarship fund from their earnings, either through deductions or direct contribution to the fund.
Woodley said that, while local associations do not require officials to make contributions to the fund, many officials see it as a way to give back and feel personally invested.
“Our local officials understand the value of a well-rounded education that includes extracurricular activities such as athletics. Their contributions over the past 12 years demonstrate their willingness to give back to the student-athletes they serve, and we are grateful to have had consistent support from our local associations.”