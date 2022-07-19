Class

Anne Davenport demonstrates an exercise during her first SAIL class Tuesday, July 19.

 Jessie Wilkie/For the Herald & News

The Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center (KBSCC) is offering additional Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) classes which began Tuesday, July 19. The new classes will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. These classes are in addition to the Monday, Wednesday and Friday SAILing classes at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The class focuses on both fitness and education. It provides stretching, aerobic, strength and balance training that can be done sitting or standing. The classes also include information to help support individuals in staying active and independent.

