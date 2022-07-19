The Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center (KBSCC) is offering additional Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) classes which began Tuesday, July 19. The new classes will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. These classes are in addition to the Monday, Wednesday and Friday SAILing classes at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The class focuses on both fitness and education. It provides stretching, aerobic, strength and balance training that can be done sitting or standing. The classes also include information to help support individuals in staying active and independent.
The first class taught by Anne Davenport saw eight people in attendance and was set to the soundtrack of upbeat classic rock tunes.
“Focusing on prevention and wellness can help older adults stay active and enjoy the things they love,” Davenport said.
Her class also offers a check-in component to monitor progress for attendees. The check-ins will take place during the last class of the month.
Mary Noller, the instructor for the Monday, Wednesday and Friday SAIL classes, participated in Tuesday’s class and when asked about her thoughts on the class she said, “Anne’s a very good teacher.”
Noller said she is excited that there are now SAIL classes offered at the center five days per week.
The senior center has long realized the importance of programming around physical health and wellness. The move to hire Davenport is a huge step in taking the center to the next level when it comes to health promotion. One of the senior center’s goals is to enable seniors to age in place, to remain in their homes as long as possible, and part of realizing that goal is to ensure that seniors are physically capable of doing so.
This sentiment is echoed by Noller as she explains her journey to becoming involved in the fitness classes.
“I was in my early seventies and my husband passed away," Noller said. "I knew if I were going to keep my home, I’d have to stay healthy and strong. I heard about this class at the senior center called Body Recall and the instructor was 92 years old. She encouraged me to take the training. I took over the classes in 2010 and have been doing it ever since. It’s been keeping me strong and healthy and I’m 84 years old.”
Physical activity is an important part of maintaining physical well being, but it also becomes more difficult to move and exercise as we age. According to a study by Suryadinata, R. V., Wirjatmadi, B., Adriani, M., & Lorensia, A. (2020), “Physical activity gradually declines with age as people lose their muscle mass and strength. During the aging process, physical activity decreases by 40%-80%, thereby increasing the likelihood of individuals developing metabolic disorders and other chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases.”
Beyond the SAIL classes, the senior center offers a variety of fitness classes including yoga, Tai chi, Qi Gong, seated Qi Gong and Pickleball. Classes are free to the community, but a $3 donation is suggested.