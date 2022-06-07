Meet the Klamath County School District's class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians from each of its high schools – Bonanza, Chiloquin, Gilchrist, Henley, Lost River, and Mazama. These 31 students not only are at the top of their classes academically, but also participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, representing their schools and communities.
BELLA TENOLD
Valedictorian
Bonanza Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in environmental science in the hopes a career in wildlife biology.
Awards/extracurricular activities: High school's Leadership Program as Associated Student Body president, active member of 4-H, Bonanza High School Yearbook, volleyball and track and field athlete
MADALYN CORY
Valedictorian
Bonanza Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Oklahoma State University with a major in biology on a pre-dental track. Her goal is to pursue dental school to become an oral surgeon.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Bonanza FFA chapter president from 2019-2022, the Henley Beef 4H Club president from 2018-2022 as well as Bonanza High School co-activities director from 2019-2021, varsity volleyball team as a four-year starter and scholar athlete. She was team co-captain in 2021 and has received several all-league awards throughout her four years on the team.
ADDISON BACOLAS
Salutatorian
Bonanza Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend George Fox University studying pre-med with the goal of becoming a doctor.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Media director for Bonanza Junior/Senior High School. She is in charge of the media department, website, and YouTube channel in Bonanza's Leadership, Member of the varsity track and field team and works at Dutch Bros on the weekends.
BRANDON WALLACE
Valedictorian
Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Pacific Northwest College of Art with plans to major in illustration. He would like to be an entrepreneur and develop a clothing line.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Grand and Principal’s Honor Roll
BRENNEN WARD
Salutatorian
Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Portland Community College to earn an associate’s degree in fire science
Awards/extracurricular activities: Grand Honor Roll, Cadet Firefighter
SAM SPURLOCK
Valedictorian
Gilchrist Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Oregon and earn a bachelor’s of science degree in psychology.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Future Business Leaders of America, volleyball (varsity), basketball (varsity), Gilchrist Gay Straight Alliance Founder, Student Government (vice-president, president), National Honors Society (president), Social Studies Student of Merit (2021), English Student Merit (2020-2021), Math Student of Merit (2021), Science Student of Recognition (2020), All-Round Sportsmanship Award (2020)
INDICA RANDALL
Salutatorian
Gilchrist Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Southwestern Oregon Community College to study baking and pastry arts.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Volleyball (varsity), Student Government member, National Honors Society member, Business Student of Merit (2020), Science Student of Recognition (2020)
AUSTIN WILLMOTT
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend University of Oregon
Awards/extracurricular activities: Varsity Track and Field, Varsity Soccer, Scholar Athlete, Principals Honor Roll, Teacher’s Choice Award
GRACE BERARDINO
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Oregon as an economics major with a Spanish minor. Hoping to pursue a career in the legal or financial fields.
Awards/extracurricular activities: 2021 Klamath County United Way Youth Volunteer of the Year Award recipient, College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award recipient, Henley Key Club, Henley National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer, Captain of Girls Varsity Tennis Team
KINSEY HULLMAN
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend Boise State University to study kinesiology.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Swim Team Captain, Cross Country Team Captain, Soccer Team Captain, Track and Field, Class Treasurer, Key Club Treasurer, Honors Society, HOSA, Teacher's Choice Award
MADELINE LOWRY
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology to obtain general credits before transferring to Oregon State University to earn a degree in ag business.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Henley High School Varsity Soccer, Basin United Soccer Club, Henley High School Track & Field, Klamath County 4-H, Soccer All-Conference Honorable Mention, Soccer Academic All-State, Scholar Athlete, 4-H Premier Exhibitor, Henley High School Teacher’s Choice Awards
SAVANNAH PRESTON
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Oregon to major in chemistry and minor in political science. Eventually become a medical doctor and/or work in government.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Student Government, Debate Club, Chess Club; VEX Design Award, Grit Award, Teachers’ Choice Award
MIKELL LOWRY
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology, and later transfer to Montana State University to obtain degree in rangeland management and ecology.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Henley High School Varsity Soccer, Basin United Club Soccer, Henley High School Tennis, Klamath County 4-H, All Conference Team Honorable Mention (soccer), Scholar Athlete (soccer), Academic All-State (soccer), Premier Exhibitor (4-H), Teacher’s Choice Award (school)
RILEY KNUTSON
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon State University, majoring in biology. After graduating from OSU and completing any other necessary schooling, she plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Principal’s Honor Roll at the high school and college level (will graduate high school with associate degree of science), Key Club Volunteer Award, Henley High School soccer, Henley High School swim, Henley High School softball, Henley High School Wind Ensemble, National Honor Society, Secretary/Vice President Henley High School Key Club
CHARLIE XU
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon State University or Stanford and study aerospace engineering
Awards/extracurricular activities: National Merit Finalist, cross country varsity letter, swim varsity letter, tennis varsity letter, Spanish student of the year, swim, tennis, Key Club, National Honor Society, Robotics Club, Engineering Club, Debate Club
JAIDIN HULSEY
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Become a forensic scientist
Awards/extracurricular activities: Four-year band member, OMEA All-State Band musician, Duolingo Master, Tennis, Honor Society, Key Club, National Fine Arts in Photography, Kindness Club Leader, music tutor
MELODY MARTINO
Valedictorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend OIT for nursing, become travel/ER nurse
Awards/extracurricular activities: Teachers Choice Award, Honors Diploma, varsity letter for basketball (2), varsity letter for cross country (2), and varsity letter for track and field (4), Editor-in-Chief for 2021-2022 yearbook, barista at Dutch Bros.
ASHLEIGH PANCHOT
Salutatorian
Henley High School
Future plans: Attend Gonzaga University to major in nursing with a minor in dance, and audition for dance team.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Dance, ASB Secretary of Student Government, National Honor Society, Key Club, Summer Dance Lab Merit Scholarship, George Fox University Dance Team Outstanding Performance, certificates for passing five levels of Cecchetti ballet
ANNABELLE ROSS
Valedictorian
Lost River Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Purdue University to earn a speech and hearing sciences degree. Her overall career goal is to become a private practice speech language pathologist.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Potato Festival queen, Potato Festival composition winner, Recognized Senior Ambassador for Sparrow Clubs USA, Miss Congeniality, Student of the Month, Poetry-Out-Loud regional winner, Excellence Award in Robotics, True Grit Awards, National Honor Society, Sparrow Clubs senior ambassador, Kindness Club founder, Leo’s Club member, class president, Robotics Club team captain, Malin Community Service Club
JASMIN HERNANDEZ AGUILERA
Valedictorian
Lost River Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend George Fox University and major in biology. Plans are to then enroll at a medical school to become an obstetrician.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Leo’s Club International, Migrant Summer School, Community Service (588 hours), ASB president, Class vice president (4 years), FBLA: 1st place at state for Business Law (Qualified for nationals in Chicago)
JOHAN AYALA MACIAS
Valedictorian
Lost River Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend University of Oregon and major in computer science, while minoring in business administration.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Robotics (4 Years), FBLA (4 years), Basin United Soccer team (4 years), Leos Club (3 years), Track and Field (3 years), National Honors Society (2 years), Malin Community Service Club (1 year), Kindness Club (1 year), Baseball (1 year), employed at Robert L. Unruh Farms Inc. from May 2021 to October 2021, Winningest First Year Team (2019), Excellence Award (x2), Design Award (Robotics), Judges Award (Robotics), Sportsmanship Award (Robotics), Accounting II Third Place (2022 National Qualifier for FBLA), Cyber Security third place (2021 National Qualifier FBLA), Student of the Month-February 2020, Grit Through Distance Learning-Psychology 2020, Grit Through Distance Learning-Biology 2020
AARON REYES RODRIGUEZ
Salutatorian
Lost River Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Oregon and major in computer science.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Winningest 1st year robotics team, Excellence Award, Design Award, Judges Award, Sportsmanship Award (x2), Robotics Tournament finalist, Computer Problem Solving (National Qualifier for FBLA), Robotics (4 years), Leo's Club (4 years), FBLA (4 years), National Honor Society (2 years), Malin Community Service Club (1 year), Kindness Club (1 year)
MICHAEL HOWARD
Salutatorian
Lost River Junior/Senior High School
Future plans: Attend DigiPen Institute of Technology to pursue degree in computer science and game design.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Robotics Excellence Award, Robotics, Leo’s Club, and MESA.
LUCI ANDALON PENA
Valedictorian
Mazama High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology to major in cybersecurity. She would like to one day be a security analyst.
Awards/extracurricular activities: VEX Robotics, Future Business Leaders of America, tennis, and math modeling competitions. Her hobbies include playing tennis, bike riding, running, playing video games, and playing the piano.
ABIGAIL BECK
Valedictorian
Mazama High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology to major in cybersecurity
Awards/extracurricular activities: Varsity soccer and golf, Future Business Leaders of America, and STEM&M. Her hobbies include hunting, camping, cooking, and baking.
KENNA BERNARDIN
Valedictorian
Mazama High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon State University Honors College to major in geographical and geospatial sciences. She hopes to conduct research at the NASA Ames Center.
Awards/extracurricular activities: STEM&M, Future Business Leaders of America, Sparrow Club, Honors Society, and the Kindness Club. In her free time, Kenna enjoys gardening, embroidery, and exploring cultures through food.
ERIN DONAHUE
Valedictorian
Mazama High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Oregon to major in communication disorders and sciences. She hopes to one day be an audiologist.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Jazz, symphonic, marching and pep bands, swim team, National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America, orchestra, and STEM&M. Her hobbies include music, reading, and baking.
GRACIE HAMILTON
Valedictorian
Mazama High School
Future plans: Attend Blue Mountain Community College to major in human biology/education. She would like to become a chiropractor, veterinary assistant, or a teacher.
Awards/extracurricular activities: STEM&M, Class Secretary for three years, current ASB Secretary, varsity softball, basketball, and soccer. Her hobbies include camping, spending time with family and friends, doodling, and playing softball.
MADELINE KAEFRING
Valedictorian
Mazama High School
Future plans: Attend Grand Canyon University with plans to major in biology with an emphasis in pro-medicine. She wants to one day become a doctor, specifically a pediatric radiologist.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Varsity soccer (four years), Co-President of Health Occupation Students of America, Honor Society President, STEM&M.
ALEXA MARTINEZ
Valedictorian
Mazama High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Oregon and major in human physiology. She wants to one day be a physician in family medicine. The career pathway will involve helping the BIPOC, whether that means to provide care or advocate.
Awards/extracurricular activities: Basketball, Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupation Students of America, National Honors Society, Symphonic band, STEM&M, and OHSU Tribal Health Scholars.
BRILEY KRUIT
Salutatorian
Mazama High School
Future plans: Attend Oregon State University to major in bio health sciences. She wants to become an obstetric sonographer.
Awards/extracurricular activities: STEM&M, Vice President of Health Occupation Students of America, and has been part of this club since freshman year.