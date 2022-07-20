Adult wolf with five pups

An adult wolf with five pups was photographed by a trail camera July 4.

 Photo courtesy Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Klamath and Deschutes counties are part of an area designated a new Area of Known Wolf Activity by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to the ODFW, biologists have been monitoring reports of a single wolf in the area since August 2021 and one wolf was counted during last winter’s count. Early this year, “tracks of four wolves were found in the area and since then, biologists have been working to determine if the activity represented newly established wolves or wolves from the Indigo Pack just to the south.”

