Klamath and Deschutes counties are part of an area designated a new Area of Known Wolf Activity by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to the ODFW, biologists have been monitoring reports of a single wolf in the area since August 2021 and one wolf was counted during last winter’s count. Early this year, “tracks of four wolves were found in the area and since then, biologists have been working to determine if the activity represented newly established wolves or wolves from the Indigo Pack just to the south.”
Last week, a trail camera had photos taken July 4 of an adult wolf with five pups, which “confirmed that a new group of wolves had become resident in the area.” As the statement reported, “This is another example of a new wolf use area being discovered thanks to reports from the public, which help biologists focus their monitoring.”
AKWAs are created where and when wolves have become established, which means, according to ODFW, “an area is used repeatedly over time by the same wolves and not simply dispersing wolves moving through the area.”
The designation also helps alert livestock producers about wolf presence. According to ODFW, “Livestock producers in the AKWA are encouraged to consider non-lethal measures to reduce any potential conflict with wolves.”
The Upper Deschutes wolves are using an area where wolves remain protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. For more information about the ESA, go to tinyurl.com/HN-specific-wolves.
Depending on how many wolves are in this group of wolves at the end of the year, it might be designated the Upper Deschutes Pack. A pack is defined as at least four wolves traveling together in winter and typically includes at least two adult wolves and offspring.
Although biologists have mapped an estimated area used by the wolves, additional surveys will be conducted to learn more about the group’s specific home range. The estimated use area map can be viewed at tinyurl.com/HN-wolf-packs.