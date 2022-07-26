Public museums operated by Klamath County are adjusting their hours this week due to unseasonably warm temperatures.
Hours at the Klamath County Museum will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday, July 30.
The Baldwin Hotel Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday.
The Fort Klamath Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Fort Klamath is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
All three county museums are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but none of the museums are fully air conditioned.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.
