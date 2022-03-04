James Farmer, 65, and Cindy Page, 60.
Laini Burkholder, 30, and Joshua Goode, 40.
David Chaplin, 64, and Susan McMartin, 58.
Margarita Arceo, 44, and Joshua Guzman, 38.
Brittany Nielsen, 36, and Anthony Pope, 37.
Stuart Teaford, 26, and Katelyn Bozgoz, 23.
Cheyenne Falcha, 30, and Alexander Baechler, 30.
William Zimmerman, 33, and Donna Carol, 36.
Anna Blanco, 38, and Kyle Malone, 30.
Larry Sparks, 60, and Sherry Ramirez, 55.
Nicholas Schwebach, 29, and Ashley League, 31.
Kristin Bivens, 40, and Jeremy Howard, 43.
Ana Hernandez Rascon, 30, and Hector Ramirez Carrillo, 37.
Nicholas Ramseier, 34, and Danielle Griffin, 38.
Diana Pena, 36, and Justin Johnson, 36.
Daniel Banderas, 28, and Ashley Miller, 25.
Tawnee Eddy, 28, and Brendan Thorson, 32.
Leslie Fowler, 49, and Desirée Woodland, 39.
Raena Rodgers, 28, and Kamrin Nielsen, 33.
Danya Martins, 52, and Shawn Taylor, 57.
Craig Chamberlain, 39, and Leesha Chamberlain, 31.
Nisel Snodgrass, 40, and Aureo Joseph Biascan, 42.
Danielle Wicks, 43, and John Mikel, 44.
Kyler Fox, 20, and Ariana Auld, 20.
Anilene Rodriguez Moreno, 31, and Florentino Hernandez Rios, 31.
Diana Stratton, 36, and Hank Albers, 35.
Navaya Stratton, 17, and Cylus Decker, 17.
Jeremiah Gray, 25, and Mattie Holland, 29.
Dawn Forsythe, 41, and Dustin Kelly, 34.
