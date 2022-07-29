The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy.
For children 12 and younger:
• Kids Summer Chess Club – Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Learn to play one of the world’s oldest board games! All skill levels welcome. For ages 5 to 12.
• Baby and Toddler Storytime – Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Summer Performance Series – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Performances will be outside. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. All ages welcome. Lunch to follow on the Klamath County Courthouse lawn, provided by Integral Youth Services.
• August 3rd: Our annual Outdoor Street Fair
• August 10th: Concert by Eric Herman
• August 17th: Concert by Jessa Campbell
• Kids Board Game Fun – Wednesday, Aug. 3rd at 4 p.m.. Let’s play a variety of family-favorite board games! For ages 6 to 12.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime – Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend some quality time with your little ones! We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and younger and their grownups.
• Pre-K Storytime – Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more. For ages 4 and 5.
• Kids Escape Room – Thursday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. Test your wits against a series of puzzles to make it out in time. For ages 6 to 12.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts – Third Thursday of the month (Aug. 18) from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the following Saturday (Aug. 20) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
• Kids After-Hours Tag – Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Take over the library with an epic game of tag. For ages 8 to 12. Registration required; visit the library, call 541-882-8894 or email Katie at khart@klamathlibrary.org to sign up.
• Kids Crafts – Fourth and Fifth Monday of the month (Aug. 22 and 29) at 2 p.m. Join us for a new project each week. For ages 6 to 12.
• August 22nd: Turn humble dots into art with the technique of pointillism.
• August 29th: Celebrate the end of summer with a lovely flower crown headband.
• Kids Water Balloon Fight – Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. Prepare to get wet. For ages 6 to 12.
• Kids Lego Challenge – Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. Play with the library’s collection of Lego bricks to tackle one of our build challenges, or design a creation of your own! For ages 4 to 12.
For teens ages 12 to 18:
• Subscription Boxes – available while supplies last starting Aug. 1. Pick up a Travel-themed subscription box and get a pile of swag, including compasses, globes and maps to design your dream trip and more! Each Subscription Box contains snacks, stickers, and other goodies — all for free. Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours! Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email smiller@klamathlibrary.org. (Received one in the past? Please return the box it came in to the library so we can fill it with more goodies next month.)
• Game Day – Mondays at 1 p.m. From charades to board games to video games, we’re playing them all.
• Craft Day – Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Each week we’ll have a new project: stained glass art, perler beads, canvas paintings, hydro dipping, loom bracelets, plushies, DIY bath products and much more!
• Dungeons & Dragons – Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed. New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you may have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
• Social Club – Wednesdays at 1 p.m. No plans, just vibes. Crafts, chill out… y’know. Whatever.
• Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot Games – Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get a taste of Dungeons & Dragons with a one-and-done adventure. We’ll provide everything you need to play — no experience or membership in the weekly D&D groups required.
• Binge Club – Fridays at 1 p.m. Let’s marathon our favorite TV shows and stuff ourselves with snacks.
• Moonlighter Lock-In – Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Spend all night at the library! We’ll be up way past our bedtime with games, crafts, movies, food and more, including a bouncy house and breakfast in the morning. Registration for this event starts Monday, Aug. 1.
Children 10 and younger must attend library events with a parent or guardian.
For more information on any of these events, please call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.