All branches of the Klamath County Library District will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Libraries with Saturday and/or Sunday hours will be open as usual that weekend.
No library materials will be due on a day that the libraries are closed for a holiday.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or see the calendar at klamathlibrary.org.
