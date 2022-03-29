The Klamath County Republican Central Committee is scheduled to host a Republican Governor Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Klamath Falls VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.
Chair Pati Horton said candidates that have RSVP'd are: Bridget Barton; Amber Richardson; Reed Christensen; Marc Thielman and Jessica Gomez.
"I've heard some candidates who didn't RSVP are going to show up," Horton said.
According to Ballotpedia, 19 candidates are running in the Republican primary on May 17. Incumbent Kate Brown (D) is term-limited and can't run for re-election.
For more information on Thursday's event, which is open to the public, contact patihorton2016@gmail.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.