The Klamath County Republican Central Committee is scheduled to host a Republican Governor Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Klamath Falls VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.

Chair Pati Horton said candidates that have RSVP'd are: Bridget Barton; Amber Richardson; Reed Christensen; Marc Thielman and Jessica Gomez.

"I've heard some candidates who didn't RSVP are going to show up," Horton said.

According to Ballotpedia, 19 candidates are running in the Republican primary on May 17. Incumbent Kate Brown (D) is term-limited and can't run for re-election.

For more information on Thursday's event, which is open to the public, contact patihorton2016@gmail.com.

