For decades, the residents of Klamath County have gathered at the fairgrounds to take part in events, show off crafts, auction animals and spend time as a community.
The fairgrounds — and the fair itself — have now hit a milestone: 100 years.
For the past century, the Klamath County Fair has taken place at its current location on South Sixth Street. Purchased for $300 an acre from Asa Fordyce, the once-farmland became the permanent home of the Klamath County Fairgrounds on July 29, 1922, according to article published that same day in the Evening Herald.
However, the history of the fairgrounds can be dated back much further, all the way back to the 1850s, before Oregon had even been granted statehood. In 1853, local farmers and residents had formed agricultural societies for the purpose of promoting agricultural practices in the soon-to-be Southern Oregon region. To accomplish this goal, these county societies put on the first county fairs.
Legislation
Legislation was first passed into law in 1913 to empowered the counties with the authority to levy taxes for the purpose of funding county fairs. They were to receive no more than $2,000 from the taxation.
The Legislative Assembly also passed a minute taxation on all property of the state and asserted that the counties were to appoint three residents to form a county fair board.
Funding
Means of attaining funds to organize and operate the Klamath County Fair have changed throughout the century. Today, the county relies on funds from grants, local sponsors, a portion of the lottery funds and income from the renting of the space to other events.
Growth over time
Throughout time, the fairgrounds have seen many changes.
Here is a timeline of those changes:
n 1902: Caleb T. Oliver, of Merrill, organized the first Kamath County Fair and Horse Race.
n 1922: On July 29, Asa Fordyce’s farmland on what is now South Sixth Street, is purchased to become the home of the Klamath County Fairgrounds. The first county fair at the new location is scheduled to take place Oct. 4 through 6, at the same time as the rodeo. A grandstand big enough to seat 1,600 people for viewing is constructed, as well as a half-mile racetrack.
n 1923: Cummings Brothers are contracted to build a second grandstand for the price of $7,000.
n 1926: Evening Herald headline reads “New building to be erected for Klamath exhibits,” referring to the new livestock building that would be built that year.
n 1931: Wrightman Carnivals gets the bid to bring their carnival to the county fair.
n 1933: Fire ravages the fairgrounds, destroying the grandstands. The cause is determined to likely have been arson.
n 1940: On Aug. 16, Klamath News releases a report saying “Following receipt of a license from the Oregon Racing Commission, a large group of Klamath horsemen and business men completed plans for rebuilding the fairgrounds track…Work has already started at the fairgrounds on a flat, resurfaced oval five-eighths of a mile in circumference.”
n 1956: An arena and sales building, measuring 110 by 176 feet, proposed the previous year, is built at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
n 1960: A new livestock barn is erected.
n 1961: Fairgrounds consists of five buildings, the grandstands, a rodeo arena a 16-faucet animal wash rack and two little league baseball diamonds.
n 1971: The fairgrounds host 27 events this year, attracting 11,000 patrons.
n 1993: Indoor arena collapses due to deterioration and heavy snowfall that winter.
n 1994: Collapsed building is rebuilt.
n 2008: The fairgrounds hosts more than 400 events and welcomes nearly 400,000 people through its front gates.
Looking to the future
Prior to the pandemic — during which the fairgrounds suffered like most businesses in a period of mandatory social distancing — the fair board has been working on plans for the future of the fairgrounds.
Though delayed, the board has started discussing plans for improvement once more, hoping to attract a wider audience to the Klamath County Fair and other events held at the grounds.
Research done by Dawn McLing of the Klamath County Historical Society contributed to this article