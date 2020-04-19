Plans for a traditional Klamath County Fair are still a go, even if the details aren’t yet known on what it will look like.
As of Friday, the Klamath County Fair Board of Directors had directed the fairgrounds to continue planning for an entertaining, in-person event, while also trying to cut costs wherever possible amid trying economic times in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
“In some capacity, the fair will happen,” said Dawn McLing, administrative assistant for the fairgrounds on Friday.
“We have another meeting Monday morning to review again and that will occur once every other week until we know for sure that we are definitely going down that path of planning for the fair. But it’s on a day-by-day, moment-by-moment situation and we’re really watching what the president and the governor are letting us know.”
McLing said she has seen other areas consider a virtual fair, though currently that is not on the table.
“I’m not sure what that would look like so I haven’t even entertained that thought,” McLing said. “But I’ll be watching them to see what they come up with and that might be an option, I don’t know. But right now, we’re moving forward with more of a light, traditional fair.”
No changes to the fair’s time frame of July 30-Aug. 2 have been made at this time.
McLing said the possibility of holding the fair at a later date is complicated because carnival partners, which also require travel, have been contracted out in advance. A change in date for the fair would also require there be room in the fairgrounds schedule.
Budget concerns
Currently, McLing said there are no events happening at the fairgrounds, and no new income coming in.
“We’re kind of floating down the river,” McLing said. “I don’t know how better to say that. We’re really nervous about where we’re going with our budget, ‘cause there’s just nothing coming in — nothing.”
McLing said the fairgrounds will “definitively be impacted” by a loss of their portion of the Lodging tax that comes in every year from motels and hotel stays.
The fairgrounds is funded by three primary sources – rental income, a percentage of the transient room taxes, and a small piece of Oregon Lottery funds.
“That is the sum total of our income,” McLing said. “We don’t pull from the general fund. We don’t pull from the taxpayer.”
Alternative fundraising efforts
McLing said fairground officials have been reviewing possible alternative sources of funding for the fairgrounds, such as small business loans.
“Unfortunately, because of how we’re categorized, we don’t qualify for those,” she said.
For grants, the fairgrounds usually has to contribute a matching fund, and the fairgrounds is still reviewing how it could provide a match.
“We’ve tossed around a little bit that when the community is opened up a little more, we’ve talked about the idea of having like a community day and inviting some of our event partners that have held events here for some type of community event.
“Which, when it would be all said and done wouldn’t really make us any money but it would help our partners in the community,” McLing added.
4-H continues; meets virtually
Along with the Fair Board, approximately 550 4-H participants are also continuing to prepare for fair as well.
Traci Reed, youth development coordinator for 4-H in Klamath County, said 4-H organizers, Klamath County’s Rotary Club, and Klamath County Fair Board keep in close contact and are continually in discussions about the upcoming fair.
“We’re keeping each other apprised every single day because we’re working as a team to get to fair,” Reed said. “What that may look like, I’m sure it’ll be a little different than in the past.”
Reed said instead of meeting up with 4-H participants, they are interacting virtually. The restrictions to in-person meetings are slated to last at least until April 30, according to Klamath County 4-H’s Facebook page. But Reed is excited that plans are continuing for fair, despite the current circumstances.
“We will start doing Zoom meetings with our group,” Reed said.
“For April and May, we’ll make sure to contact the kids and start getting kids a lot of project information.”
Participants have been sending Reed photos of their animals and what their pens look like.
“Usually we try to go out and see them and help them, and give them advice, but we can’t do that,” Reed said.
“As a 4-H, we are all virtual programming everything, nothing in person,” she added. “We’re still going and the good news is we’re still planning for fair.”
Reed encourages 4-H participants to focus on their animal or project, as many are doing.
“4-H has been around since the early 1900s and it will still be here after this, so keep working on your projects,” Reed said.
“The government made each state have a land grant institution, and with that an extension service for these reasons to teach these young people about the basics,” she added.
“Industrial home economics, providing for your family, growing a garden, raising livestock, because in the early 1900s, these were the skills that everyone needed and it gave them something to look forward to. Well ironically those skills still come into play today.”
Participants learn time management, commitment, dedication, more so than the average teenager, Reed said.
“It’s grit, you have to learn to do it and it’s not an option, you just get it done,” Reed said.
Reed said participants have their turkeys, steers, pigs, and that most participants will get their goats and lambs by the end of April if not before.
“We’re up quite a bit from last year,” she said. “Boy, I don’t know how it’ll do for next year.”
Reed said there are also a lot of 4-H participants who have non-animal projects like cooking, baking, photography, and sewing.
She noted one thing that might look different at fair this year is how many 4-H participants can be in the same area at one time. Plans for the alternative stock show for participants with developmental disabilities are up in the air and dependent on what parameters are in place at the time of fair, per the direction of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
“We may have to cut down to bare bones and just do the traditional show version for the kids,” Reed said.
“We’re running all of those back-up scenarios to see which one will come into play.
“The public really likes that alternative stock show classic,” she added. “We’ll have to see as we get closer if that’s one of the things we have to use to thin it out.”
Reed and McLing praised the efforts of those participating in 4-H and their families, especially during this time.
“I think that that is an absolute blessing to all of us here in the community, because our kids are what is going to take over the community in the future and they’re learning some really important lessons as they go forward with their 4-H — from a business standpoint to an animal standpoint to an agriculture standpoint and a community standpoint,” McLing said.
“We really stand for our kids here at the fairgrounds,” she added.