Klamath County Fair is back for another round of family-friendly entertainment and fun for the whole community.
This year marks the centennial anniversary of the county’s securing of the land on which the Klamath County Fairgrounds were built. That makes this year the 100th fair to be held at this location.
From Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7, the fair will be offering a slew of activities and entertainers, most of which will be free with admission. Gates are open from noon to midnight every day except Sunday when the carnival closes at 6 p.m.. Admission into the fair will be free Sunday.
Free music
Musicians from as far as Los Angeles and as close as next door will be performing on the main stage, with additional shows for some down at the lawn stage.
One such act will be Holden Gallagher (a.k.a. Moonz), a 20-year-old hip-hop and rap artist local to Klamath Falls.
Another local act will be sixth-generation rancher Dana Wirth, according to Klamath County Fair, who described her performances as vocally powerful, with songs that are true to her Western heritage.
Other free performances
If your taste in entertainment lies beyond the realms of music, there will be a variety of other acts performing at the fair.
Comedic magician Eric Buss, known for his appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, is set to perform every day on the main stage of the event.
Also performing will be Eli March and Scramble James, an acrobatic juggling duo from Circus Luminescence. The pair can be found doing their shows at the lawn stage at the fair.
And for the little ones, the fair is presenting Kiddle Karoo Productions, a children’s musical group, and Puppets & Players Theatre, which will perform “Musical Moments from the Wizard of Oz.”
4H/FFA
Klamath County Fair will also be hosting the Rotary livestock auction. Children and teens who participate in 4H/FFA will present the animals they have spent longer than a year raising for the auction.
In addition to livestock auctions, there also will be a dog show where Klamath’s finest Fidos will strut their stuff for judges. These events include showmanship and trick and costume competitions.