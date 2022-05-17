Workers check ballots at elections offices in Clackamas County, Oregon, the state's third most populous county south of Portland, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Many ballots in the county were printed with blurry barcodes, preventing them from being read by voting tabulation machines. Workers, one Democrat and one Republican per pair, are re-recording votes from the blurred ballots on new ballots so they can be read. The problem may cause significant delays in vote-counting in a county that includes parts of two Congressional districts, including one with a competitive Democratic primary.
Klamath County has apparently joined neighboring counties, voting to create a three-person board to “study state relocation benefits” to join Idaho by moving the borders that separate the states.
Measure 18-121, commonly known as the Greater Idaho Project, received 6,409 “yes” votes (54.57%) against 5,335 “no” votes (45.43%) in early election results released by the county clerk’s office Tuesday night.
Dave Henslee, the former chief of the Klamath Falls Police Department, was well on his way to victory in the primary election for Klamath County Commissioner Position No. 1.
Henslee, who retired from the KFPD in May 2020 after a 27-year career in law enforcement and has since started 5H Cattle Company outside of Merrill, is bidding to fill the seat of outgoing County Commissioner Donnie Boyd.
Henslee had 6,165 votes in early results (57.3%), easily outdistancing Brandon Fowler, the county’s emergency manager, who was second with 2,528 votes (23.5%). Allen Headley with 1,031 votes (9.58%) and Todd J. Gessele with 1,001 votes (9.3%) were well back.
Incumbent Kelly Minty Morris was running away in the race for the County Commissioner office’s No. 2 position. Minty Morris received 7,175 votes (68.06%) with James Charles Garland getting 3,209 (30.44%).
Republican Cliff Bentz, the U.S. Representative from Oregon’s 2nd District, was cruising in his primary with 4,988 votes (75.71%).
He will likely face Democrat Joe Yetter in the November election. Yetter had more than twice the number of votes as his opponent, Adam Prine (1,436 to 678).
In judicial races, Vance Day held a narrow early lead over Darleen Ortega for the Court of Appeals Position 3. Day had 4,846 votes (50.11%) to Ortega’s 4,794 (46.57%).
Marci W. Adkisson had 8,340 votes (78.16%) against Valerie B. Hedrick, who had 2,312 votes (21.67%) for Position 3 in the Circuit Court’s 13th District.
Candidates in the District 55 and 56 races were running unopposed. In District 55, Rep. E. Werner Reschke, R-Malin, and Democratic farmer Brian Lepore will face off in November, when the District 56 between Democratic social studies teacher Jonathan Chenjeri and Republican pizza shop owner Emily McIntire will also be decided.