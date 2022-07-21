After a recent hearing, Klamath County voters are on their way to being able to limit the use of mushrooms under Measure 109.
The measure, passed by state voters in 2020, is known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act and allows psilocybin distribution at service centers around the state.
On Tuesday, July 20, the Klamath County Board of Commissioners held their first hearing regarding a proposed ordinance that will allow voters to limit the reach of the measure.
The second and final hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Aug. 2. If approved, the prohibition ordinance will appear on the general election ballot Nov. 8.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the passage of Measure 109 will allow clients ages 21 and older to visit licensed psilocybin service centers where they can consume mushrooms that contain the psychoactive compound under the supervision of a practitioner. There will be no requirement for a medical referral or prescription.
According to a statement read Tuesday by Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, “Any prohibition on psilocybin approved by the electors will only apply within unincorporated areas of Klamath County and will not impact psilocybin operations or businesses within city limits.”
Measure 109 passed by receiving more than 55 percent of the statewide vote, but was opposed by more than 60 percent of the voters in Klamath County. DeGroot emphasized the latter point when he spoke about adopting the prohibition ordinance and sending it to the citizens for a vote in November.
“I think those numbers speak for themselves,” Commissioner Dave Henslee said. “One of the things that’s really important to me is that Klamath County retains local control. And all too often we see Salem and D.C. telling us what to do in Klamath County and we don’t necessarily believe that’s in our best interest. So this is an opportunity for us to make a decision that we feel is in the best interest of Klamath County and not just spoon-fed something from across the hill.”
The use of psilocybin remains controversial, in part due to its standing as a “Schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act,” as stated by the Drug Enforcement Agency fact sheet. It describes the drug as having no currently accepted medical use in the United States.
Nevertheless, a meta-analysis published in 2020 in Psychiatry Research looked at four studies, including three that were double-blind and placebo-controlled. These studies showed that the administration of psilocybin might have a positive impact on those suffering from anxiety and depression.
While the analysis calls for more research, it also states that, “although a small number of studies were included, available data were promising.”