Nominations for the 29th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year are due by noon Friday, April 1, to the United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls.
Every nominee will receive an award and be highlighted in a special Volunteer Appreciation tabloid published Friday, April 22 in the Herald and News, said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
Nomination forms can be obtained by contacting the United Way at (541) 882-5558, or can be downloaded from United Way’s homepage at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org. Nomination forms can also be picked up at the United Way office or can be emailed to you.
Local media professionals Joe Hudon, Herald and News; Nancy Jarvis KOTI-TV; Rob Siems, Basin Mediactive; and Bob Wynne, Wynne Broadcasting, will read and score each nomination up to 50 points based on leadership, commitment, impact and achievement, Cabral said.
The categories for Volunteer of the Year include youth, adults, senior citizens, public safety/public service, and education.
National Volunteer Week will be held from April 17 through April 23.
“This event provides an excellent opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation to those special individuals and organizations for all they do to help our community and the people of Klamath Country,” said Amber Gomes, United Way president.