Taylor Morden, right, a documentary filmmaker based in Eugene, whose credits include "The Last Blockbuster" about the lone remaining video store in the chain in Bend, answers questions Friday during Comic Con at Klamath Community College.
Cosplay winners Tia Lartizabal, left, and Mitch Herct pose in their costumes.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
“Lil Sonic” wins the crowd favorite award during the cosplay contest.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
Many attendees enjoyed retro games during the events at Comic Con.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
Attendees check out the vendors during Comic Con.
Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News
Attendees look at the many attractions brought by the vendors to Comic Con.
Klamath Community College hosted its first Comic Con on Friday afternoon, which resulted in an impressive turnout, tons of cosplayers and people of the community come to participate and enjoy the competition, games, and vendors.
Many attendees came to have a good time and meet new people who share similar interests as they do, which is exactly why Dante Melville showed up.
“I think it’s nice to get people together and be able to enjoy something, especially after COVID,” Melville said, “I really enjoy nerdy stuff and to share this event with other who share my interest, well that was a gimme.”
Much like the attendees, vendors also had a great time being able to geek out and be around other who share the same interests. Vendors like Matt Meeds were able to sell products and make new friends in the community.
“This is exactly what Klamath needed,” Meeds said. “This lets all kinds of people have fun together.”
Kurt Liedtke, the public information officer at KCC, helped put Comic Con together.
“We didn’t have enough people coming to campus,” Liedtke said, “We had extra money in our budget and wanted to create a fun event not only for the community, but an event to bring people to KCC.”
There were an estimated 2,000 attendees.
“We want to get people thinking KCC later on for their future,” Liedtke said. “People needed a thing, especially after COVID, and we did something to bring people to KCC and for people to come in and have fun with their families.”
KCC President Roberto Gutierrez agreed.
“We wanted to bring in the community for a fun event,” Gutierrez said. “We want people to know KCC is the place to be for these events.”
The night ended with the cosplay costume contest, in which more than 100 people entered.
Tia Lartizabal and Mitch Herct won the competition with their cosplay costumes of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from SpongeBob.
“We just really wanted to be here, we had to attend KCC’s first Comic Con,” Herct said. “When more events like this are available, we want to be there.”