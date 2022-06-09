For the first time since 2019, Klamath Community College will welcome its graduating class, and their families, for commencement ceremonies on campus. The KCC Class of 2022 commencement begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the past two years commencement was adapted into a hybrid, limited in-person, virtual ceremony. With restrictions relaxed, KCC will welcome all graduating students and their family members to the KCC campus lawn for a graduation celebration. For those unable to attend, the event will be livestreamed via the KCC YouTube channel.
Planned activities will include a presentation of colors by the Kingsley Field Color Guard, a rendition of the national anthem by Miss City of Sunshine and current KCC student Allyssa DeFillipo, and invocation by Pastor Jim Boyd.
KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez will lead introductions and conferring of degrees and certificates. Additional recognition will highlight several individual students, KCC employees who made a difference, and academic honors students.
The keynote speaker will be Sky Lakes Medical Center’s David Cauble, who was named its new CEO in January.
The commencement ceremony honors KCC students who have completed coursework necessary to obtain their associate degree or certifications, including high school students in the KCC Accelerated Learning program. This year included among the graduates will be 10 students who have achieved a rare and impressive academic feat — earning their associate degree and high school diploma at the same time.
Upon completion of ceremonies a reception will be inside Building 4 with refreshments and a photo booth. Graduates will also be presented with a KCC alumni gift at this time.
Parking will be available near Building 5. The livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/user/Klamathcc. In case of inclement weather, alternate plans will be made available for the ceremony and updated via KCC social media platforms.