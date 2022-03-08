KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College (KCC) on Monday earned designation as a 2022-23 Military Friendly® School from Viqtory media company, achieving a gold rating.
“We work very hard with the hope of receiving the Military Friendly® designation,” said Tracy Heap, director of KCC’s Veterans Service Center. “We believe our customer service is second-to-none. It is personally and professionally important to us to do a good job for the veteran student. We are proud of the work we have done, and for being selected as a gold-rated institution this year.”
During the 2021-22 academic year KCC received a bronze rating. The gold-rating status achieved by KCC is the second-highest obtainable level of veterans services designation, with only being named a “Top-10” rated institution surpassing it. KCC has earned the rank as a Military Friendly® school since 2014.
Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, which shares an articulation agreement under the Base to Bachelor program with KCC, also earned gold-rated status.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the survey with 747 earning a Military Friendly® designation.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Criteria include the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), graduation, job placement, loan repayment, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions.
“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly®. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.”
KCC’s Veterans Service Center is a central location for students to complete their entire admission, enrollment, and advising processes, assisting students in determining their eligibility and application for Veterans Administration educational benefit funding. It is responsible for certifying those entitled to VA educational benefits.
For more information about KCC Veterans Services visit www.klamathcc.edu/en-US/Admissions/VeteransServices. For more information about KCC’s rating, www.militaryfriendly.com/klamath-community-college.