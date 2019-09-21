On Friday, millions of people around the world walked out of school or work to gather in protest. Their mission, to encourage government leaders to make changes for the protection of the environment.
In Klamath, about 40 activists protested in front of the Jordan Cove pipeline project office in downtown Klamath Falls.
“We are trying to draw attention to government inaction on climate change at the county, state, federal and global levels,” said Emma Rohwer.
Some drivers passing by honked their horns in support as they drove by, others rolled their eyes.
“It’s about climate change and the inaction of the U.S. government. With Trump in power, we’ve gone backward,” said Dwight Long of Sustainable Klamath.
A few families were at the strike with their children. Jessamyn Birrer-Lundgren, wife Kari Birrer-Lundgren and daughter Maud Schnackenberg were there protesting together.
School strike
Although home schooled, Maud was still on strike from school that day.
“We believe that it’s time to take action,” she said. She held a sign that read, “Break free from fossil fuels” and a small American flag.
Rohwer’s two children were also on strike from school. She explained that both children hand-delivered letters to their teachers explaining that they would be recognizing the strike.
Rohwer stood on a bus stop and addressed the crowd. Much of her speech was centered on the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas pipeline project, a controversial project that has been in the works for well over a decade.
The company is proposing to build a 229-mile pipeline from an LNG hub in Malin through four Oregon counties, with a shipping terminal located in Coos Bay. The pipeline would transport Canadian and American natural gas to be shipped to buyers in Asia.
Carbon dioxide
“If we can stop [The pipeline project] then we can stop almost 40 metric tons of carbon dioxide going into the air every single year,” Rohwer said.
The project is intrinsically linked to climate to these protesters. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the pipeline would be the biggest polluter in the state if built. Environmentalists also worry about the impact the project could have on wildlife, wildfire season and waterways.
“In some ways, we are lucky. If we lived in a big city, we would just be one of many. But here each one of us can make a huge difference by fighting this pipeline,” she said.
“So consider yourself lucky that you live in Klamath County where your voice can have so much power,” Rohwer concluded.
Jordan Cove impact
Jordan Cove media affairs consultant Paul Vogel said Jordan Cove welcomes Climate Strike Day.
“Jordan Cove is the most substantial action to reduce carbon emissions Oregonians can take right now to fight climate change globally,” he wrote.
Vogel said the project will benefit air quality by helping Asian countries switch from coal to natural gas.
Protestors do not agree that the pipeline will be beneficial to the environment.
“Continuing with fossil fuels is just insane,” Wells said.
Several protesters held signs that specifically mentioned Jordan Cove and its parent company, Pembina.
One read, “heads up Pembina, our river and forests are not for sale.” Another read, “Trust the Science, Jordan Cove does not care about your family.”
In Portland, public schools excused those who participated in climate strikes from school for the day, and several high schools in Oregon had organized strikes. There was no organized effort in Klamath Falls high schools.
Marching to KU
The activists marched from the Jordan Cove office to Klamath Union High School, where they held signs and told high schoolers who were on lunch break to take an interest in climate issues.
Some students seemed supportive of the cause. Most students seemed to have no idea that the global climate strike was going on that day or what it was.
“Skip school and protest with us,” an activist told one passing group.
“You want us to skip school?” a student responded with shock.