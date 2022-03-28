Friday, April 1

■ Live music open mic night, 7:30 p.m. at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse. Open to all ages and experience levels.

Thursday, April 7

■ Wampus Cat, part of the Klamath Folk Alliance Showcase Series, 6 p.m. at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

Saturday, April 9

■ Arthur Buezo, 7:30 p.m. at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

