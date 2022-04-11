The Klamath Basin Pickleball Association (KBPA) held a membership mashup Saturday, with more than 115 members of all playing levels participating in the event at Mike’s Fieldhouse.
“We wanted to have a membership social event where members can come and share a lot of laughs,” KPBA president Bill Kuerz said.
Kuerz said pickleball has become very popular in the Klamath Basin. He said he believes it’s because pickleball is a friendly sport catering to all age ranges and can be as competitive as you would like.
“It is mentally and physically good,” Kuerz said. “It is a social sport that can be played all year-round.”
Older members said they find it’s a great way to stay active and that pickleball is not as hard on their joints, compared to sports like tennis and racquetball. Besides getting to stay active, many members find the organization is a great way to socialize and make new friends.
Newer members, such as Judy Maddox, are excited to learn the game and find the KBPA is a perfect way to have fun doing it.
“I think pickleball is huge because anyone can play,” Maddox said.
Judy Brimmer, the KBPA’s vice president of growth and development and event organizer, said the relationships are what matter most.
“That is why this has grown so much,” Brimmer said.