Loading missiles. Flying planes. Activity all around.
One would think this chaotic environment at Kingsley Field signals a coming battle, but have no fear: It's all just for show.
The 173rd Fighter Wing will host the Sentry Eagle Open House on Saturday at Kingsley Field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission for all who wish to attend. The event will allow civilians to see military aircraft and will feature morning and afternoon aerial demonstrations with F15 fighter jets.
“They’ll prep the jets, you’ll see them taxi out and take off and do some passes,” said Sgt. Jennifer Shirar, the public affairs superintendent at Kingsley Field. The event will provide entertainment and education, while also allowing attendants to catch a glimpse of the daily activities that occur at Kingsley Field.
One such activity is a weapons demo, where airmen will demonstrate how to safely and quickly load missiles onto an F15, utilizing training missiles rather than live explosives. Shirar said that the demo practices a combat situation where quick loads are required. “It’s very structured, and it’s a pretty cool show to watch.”
There will also be a pair of BMX bike demonstrations featuring civilian riders performing various “jumps, flips, all the things I tell my children not to do on their bike,” said Shirar.
Rounding out the festivities will be recruitment events, visits from local vendors and a theater where attendants can sit down and watch educational videos about Kingsley Field, Sentry Eagle and the F15 fighter jet.
Col. Jeff Edwards, commander of the 173rd Fighter Wing expressed enthusiasm for Saturday, saying, “The Sentry Eagle Open House will be an amazing event and opportunity for the public to get a close and personal look at our mission here at Kingsley Field.”