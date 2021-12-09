Klamath Falls’ historic wooden baseball stadium is slated for a face lift over the coming months, thanks in part to an injection of cash from the county and dedicated support from locals who want to see the space returned to its former glory.
The classic wooden grandstands, press box and ticket booth at Kiger Stadium — opened in 1948 — will be getting a fresh coat of paint this spring. Plus, an exterior catwalk leading to the press box on the stadium’s roof will be replaced. Those exterior improvements won’t affect play in the spring.
The updates will be funded via a $28,836 Klamath County Economic Development Grant along with money from the city of Klamath Falls and the Autzen Foundation, said Kristina Mainwaring, the city’s public information officer and a board member of the nonprofit Klamath Youth Baseball and Softball or KYBS.
Since its opening, Kiger Stadium has been home to multiple local teams, including a couple different iterations of the Klamath Falls Gems. It was, for a time, an auto-racing track. Kiger hosted the 1968 Babe Ruth World Series and the 1970 American Legion Championships. Oregon Tech used to play there — they’ve since moved to the Steen Sports Park. Now, multiple local high school teams and the Klamath Falls Falcons occupy the home dugout.
Mainwaring, one many locals proclaiming S.O.S. (Save Our Stadium), said she’s hoping these upcoming renovations are the first of many that will update Kiger while also maintaining the unique, all-wood grandstands that have bore witness to so much local history.
Since it’s on the historic registry, the nearly 75-year-old Kiger will always be a wooden stadium. Mainwaring said they’d be “revitalizing it, removing the negativity of all the pigeons and all the old paint and the old look and the old vibes and restoring it, bringing it back to the gem that it was.”
Along with the repainting and catwalk replacement, Mainwaring said KYBS has a wish list that they’ll be continuing to raise money for.
That improvement list includes a professional cleaning of the wooden grandstands themselves and under the stadium roof with a sort of “sandblasting type of media.” After the blasting, the seats would be stained and sealed to get back to their original “stained wood” look.
“We’re going to make sure that it’s got some ‘wow factor’ from the streets so that people go ‘Wow, that’s cool. I didn’t even realize it was a city park,’” said Mainwaring.
They’re also looking to potentially change the outfield lights to brighter, more-efficient LED lights, resurface the parking lot, possibly erect murals on the outside of the stadium, replace the wood fence around the perimeter and change the infield grass to turf — which would cut down maintenance cost and water usage.
Of course, revitalizing a historic, all-wood stadium isn’t cheap. Mainwaring said that, over the years, “the best products weren’t always used” on the wood, leaving it exposed to all four seasons.
“Some of that wood is just kind of deteriorating and falling apart,” she said. “We want to make sure that, as we’re going through, that we’re replacing it with quality — with that marine-treated wood — so that it can actually withstand longer than maybe two or three years. We want something that’s going to stand for at least maybe five to 10 (years), lower those maintenance costs.”
On top of that, each of the revitalization goals would cost a minimum of $75,000. Mainwaring said folks interested in helping should keep an eye out for fundraising events at the stadium as the weather warms up in the spring. Plus, KYBS is working hard to identify other grants and funding sources.
“You just can’t let it go,” Mainwaring said. “You've got to sync it back in and restore that thing, because it’s just gorgeous. It’s a great place to play.”