Keno Elementary School fourth-grader Abbi Brown is the regional and statewide winner of the 2022 Character Counts essay and drawing contest.
The Character Counts essay contest, an annual event hosted by the National Association for Family and Community Education (NAFCE), is designed to help students learn about six pillars of character – citizenship, trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, and caring. Each year, NAFCE chooses (via a rotation) one pillar to showcase for the nationwide contest. This year the selected pillar was fairness. Students created a drawing and then wrote an essay that explained their drawing and why the selected pillar is important.
Several students in Shelley Rosser’s Keno Elementary fourth-grade class participated this year. Rosser marketed it to students as an extra-credit assignment. Brown won the statewide contest after submitting her work to local and state judges.
With her victory, Brown will receive two $100 Visa gift cards, one for her first-place finish in the local contest, and one for her finish in the state contest. Her work also will be entered in NAFCE’s national competition. The winner of the national contest wins a $250 Visa gift card.
When asked how she plans on spending her winnings, Brown said that she will “put it in savings for college."